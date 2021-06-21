Atlanta Dream Food Drive for Residents in Atlanta

DREAM PARTNERS WITH ANTHEM AND FREE99FRIDGE FOR FIRST “ATLANTA DREAM FOOD DRIVE” OF THE SEASON

Food Drive to Address Food Insecurity in Greater Atlanta Metro Area

As an advocate for healthy living, the Atlanta Dream is dedicated to helping build a better and healthier Atlanta. The Dream’s support for non-profit organizations committed to health and wellness in the region continues with the first of four Atlanta Dream Food Drives beginning Saturday, June 26. Fans attending the game against the New York Liberty at Gateway Center Arena @ College Park are encouraged to bring at least one food item to help end food insecurity in the greater Atlanta metro area. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET on Bally Sports South.

Saturday night’s food drive is in partnership with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia.

The Dream is one of four WNBA teams – the New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks and Indiana Fever – partnering with Anthem companies in a multi-year initiative designed to combat racial and health inequities and promote social justice.

“We continue to see an unprecedented need for support in our local communities and across Georgia, particularly within the fight against food insecurity,” said Pam Stahl, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Georgia. “Access to healthy food is a critical part of whole person health, and vital to improving the lives of those we serve across the state.”

Items accepted include boxed food, cans, non-perishable condiments and wrapped cutlery sets. Unfortunately, the Dream isn’t able to accept perishable goods or opened items. Fans are asked to drop items in donation bins outside the doors prior to entering the arena.

In addition to the June 26 game, the Atlanta Dream will host food drives at select home games throughout the season:

● Sunday, July 11 at 5 p.m. ET vs. the Indiana Fever

● Tuesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Indiana Fever

● Thursday, September 16 at 7 p.m. ET vs. the Los Angeles Sparks

Items received from the four Dream food drives will benefit Free99Fridge, an Atlanta-based grassroots organization fighting for food justice and ending food disparities one fridge at a time. Fans unable to attend one of the aforementioned home games can participate by purchasing items on Free99Fridge’s Amazon Wishlist.

Atlanta Dream fans are encouraged to learn more about the team’s #DoItForTheDream campaign – a powerful, inspirational call-to-action toward the dream of equity, inclusion and positive change – by engaging in online conversation and tagging @atlantadream on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

After a recent change in WNBA protocols, single-game tickets for all Atlanta Dream games prior to the Olympic Break are now on sale. Fans can be part of the best home-court advantage in the WNBA by purchasing tickets online and viewing the 2021 Atlanta Dream Schedule. The most up-to-date Gateway Center Arena policies are available here.