Legendary Diana Ross Releases New Album After 15 Years

Diana Ross is back at it with a new album called “Thank You,” which will be released this fall through Decca Records / Universal Music Group, Black Enterprise reported.

Ross fans can collectively thank the worldwide legendary singer becuase, “Thank You”— the singer’s title track and first single—can be download or streamed as of June 17, the article read. Ross’s song collection is a gift to fans that she is presenting “with appreciation and love,” the article added.

“Thank You” is my new single and my new album will be released in September. I’m so excited. Listen for it! ” Ross said through a tweet.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful that I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” Ross said in a statement, according to The Guardian’s report. “I dedicate this songbook of love to all of you, the listeners. As you hear my voice you hear my heart.”

