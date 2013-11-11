Contact Us

Atlanta Daily World Contact Information

875 Old Roswell Road

Suite C-100

Roswell, GA 30076

Office: 313.963.8100, ext.3372

http://atlantadailyworld.com

SALES & ADVERTISING

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, General Manager – lcochran@realtimesmedia.com

EDITORIAL

Roz Edward- redward@realtimesmedia.com

313.963.8100, ext.3372

Visit us on the Web – http://www.AtlantaDailyWorld.com

Check us out on Facebook – Facebook.com/ADWnews

Follow us on Twitter – @ADWnews

——-

PLEASE NOTE » The Atlanta Daily World newsstands located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are privately owned by Airport Retail Management and service two locations: Concourse C, Gate C17 | Concourse D, Gate D29. Please direct any questions, comments or concerns with regards to your experience at these two locations to the following contact:

John Mangione

404.734.7073

WecareATL@armatlanta.com

Contact the newsstands directly:

Concourse C, Gate C17: 404.931.4678

Concourse D, Gate D29: 404.931.8888