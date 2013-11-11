Contact Us

Atlanta Daily World Contact Information
875 Old Roswell Road
Suite C-100
Roswell, GA 30076
Office: 313.963.8100, ext.3372
http://atlantadailyworld.com
SALES & ADVERTISING
Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, General Manager – lcochran@realtimesmedia.com
EDITORIAL
Roz Edward- redward@realtimesmedia.com
313.963.8100, ext.3372
Visit us on the Web – http://www.AtlantaDailyWorld.com
Check us out on Facebook – Facebook.com/ADWnews
Follow us on Twitter – @ADWnews
——-
PLEASE NOTE » The Atlanta Daily World newsstands located at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport are privately owned by Airport Retail Management and service two locations: Concourse C, Gate C17 | Concourse D, Gate D29. Please direct any questions, comments or concerns with regards to your experience at these two locations to the following contact:
John Mangione
404.734.7073
WecareATL@armatlanta.com
Contact the newsstands directly:
Concourse C, Gate C17: 404.931.4678
Concourse D, Gate D29: 404.931.8888