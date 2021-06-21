Black Voters Matters Blackest Bus in America Comes to Atlanta Today

BLACK VOTERS MATTER’S “FREEDOM RIDE FOR VOTING RIGHTS” TO STOP IN ATLANTA AS PART OF NATIONAL VOTER EDUCATION AND OUTREACH CAMPAIGN

“Blackest Bus in America” to stop in Atlanta, other southern communities to raise awareness around voter suppression, advocate for D.C. statehood, build Black voting power

Atlanta, Ga. — TODAY, June 21, Black Voters Matter (BVM), the Working Families Party, The New Georgia Project, and other partners will stop in Atlanta for a community event and rally as part of BVM’s Freedom Ride for Voting Rights. The Freedom Ride is a national education and outreach campaign to increase support for voting rights legislation, advocate for D.C. statehood, and build Black voting power making stops in key southern states to rally with partner organizations and concerned citizens and discuss the issues impacting their communities. Beginning at 3:00 PM, BVM’s “Blackest Bus in America” will stop in Atlanta for a community event at Ebenezer Baptist Church (101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta 30312), which will include local speakers, as well as free food and voter education workshops.

The event will stream live via Black Voters Matter’s Youtube channel.

BVM’s Freedom Ride for Voting Rights continues the tradition of the original Freedom Rides, the historic protests that took place 60 years ago to challenge racial segregation in the South. BVM announced the initiative earlier this year on the 60-year anniversary of the original Freedom Rides.

WHO:

• Fenika Miller, State Coordinator, Black Voters Matter

• Working Families Party

• Pro GA

• Stand Up

• PPE Southeast

• Fair Fight

• New Georgia Project

• Higher Heights Leadership Fund

• GALEO Impact Fund

• FRESH Communities

• 9to5

• Common Cause

• Progress Georgia

• Black Women Vote

• Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda

• Georgia Black Women’s Roundtable

WHEN & WHERE:

• June 21 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM

• Ebenezer Baptist Church, 101 Jackson Street NE, Atlanta

RSVP: Members of the media can RSVP by e-mailing blackvotersmatter@fenton.com.

BVM’s Freedom Ride for Voting Rights comes as more than 40 states consider legislation to restrict voting rights, which would have a disproportionate impact on Black communities. In addition to voter outreach and engagement, the bus tour will raise awareness about this harmful legislation and empower communities to combat restrictions to early voting, absentee ballots, and other important reforms. Similar to the original Freedom Rides, BVM is also encouraging organizations, activists and supporters to join the caravan for part or all of the route, creating space for those who would like to participate whether for just one day or multiple days.

The bus is expected to make stops in each of the following cities:

• Saturday, June 19: Birmingham, AL

• Sunday, June 20: Nashville, TN

• Monday, June 21: Atlanta, GA

• Tuesday, June 22: Columbia, SC

• Wednesday, June 23: Raleigh, NC

• Thursday, June 24: Charleston, WV

• Friday, June 25: Richmond, VA

• Saturday, June 26: Washington, D.C.

*Events are subject to change