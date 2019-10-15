Stride, Inc. raises funds for senior citizen wellness programming at Atlanta Senior Day 2019 

Stride, Inc. in partnership with PlayHrd TrainHrd hosted the event from 10 AM – 1 PM. Hundreds of senior citizens participated in this interactive and fun-filled day of empowerment while learning the importance of health and wellness. Nearly 800 senior citizens gathered for the Second Annual Atlanta Senior Day at The Home Depot Backyard. In only two years, Stride, Inc’s initiative to keep seniors active has almost doubled funds raised to facilitate wellness programming for senior citizen communities across the city of Atlanta. Atlanta Senior Day 2019 featured interactive exhibitors offering free health screenings, cooking demos, games, giveaways, and much more. Participants experienced a fun workout lead by PlayHrd TrainHrd, indulged in cool treats from KONA Ice, and participated in interactive exhibitor booths. This year’s event highlighted applicable approaches to fitness by teaching the senior community how to incorporate healthy choices into their big city lifestyles. The event opened with a powerful performance from the Silver Classixs, a professional dance team of senior citizens in Atlanta, followed by a warm welcome from the Atlanta Senior Day committee. Participants were active and moving during PlayHrd TrainHrd’s agility workout. “We teach Atlanta’s senior citizens how to implement healthy choices in their day to day activities”, says Jamar Robinson, CEO of PlayHrd TrainHrd Corporate Wellness. The event closed with a dynamic performance and line dance lesson from The Beulah Boys. Atlanta Senior Day was staged to encourage and increase senior citizen mobility and movement throughout the day. The Stride Inc. foundation + Playhrd TrainHrd Corporate Wellness, share a mission to educate and increase the healthy lifestyle practices of underserved populations who live in marginalized communities. In partnership, both organizations have committed to providing affordable access to fun fitness opportunities. Kimberly Washington of Stride Inc. stated, “We are extremely proud of the cooperation and community support we’ve received to make this event successful. Thank you for the collaborative efforts of community members, local businesses, and event partners!” Each year the Atlanta Senior Day committee aims to partner with local businesses that share similar missions for underrepresented citizens in Atlanta. “Atlanta Senior Day 2019 was the perfect example of how our community benefits when great leadership, a positive mission, and a team that delivers high-level results are invested in older adults”, said Latoya Chambliss, Director of Publicity at Bliss Consulting Services. Special thanks to this year’s sponsors: Atlanta Housing Authority, Radio ONE, Humana, Fifth 3rd Bird, Georgia Power, Aetna, Cigna Health, JenCare, Iora Primary Care, The Family Health Centers of GA, Georgia Seniors Medicare Patrol, WellCare, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Kenny T’s, Fulton Dekalb Hospital Authority, Emory Healthcare, Department of Watershed Management, Fulton County Library System, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Shane’s Rib Shack, Good Samaritan, Senior Services North Fulton, Greenbriar Mall, ProSnap Photobooth, United Care. Stride Inc., is committed to providing events geared toward overall health and wellness within the collaborative effort to restore the Westside of Atlanta. This event is taking place largely in part of our community partnerships, The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office, Radio ONE, The Home Depot Backyard, Communicate to Connect Therapy, Bliss Consulting Services, and The Westside Future Fund. “It’s such a pleasure to be involved in Atlanta Senior Day for its second year. Last year, the participation and appreciation from participants affirmed that we are on the right path to change. We truly appreciate Atlanta Senior Day for bringing us one step closer to our goal of making Atlanta the healthiest city in the country”, said Jamar Robinson, CEO of Playhrd Trainhrd Corporate Wellness. Continue to the conversation for Atlanta Senior Day 2019 on Facebook at @atlseniorday and Instagram @atlantaseniorday . Follow the event hashtag #atlantaseniorday19