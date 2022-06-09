JINYA Ramen Bar Brings More Traditional Japanese Flavors to Atlanta

Acclaimed Japanese ramen restaurant to open its doors in the Poncey Highland neighborhood and give away free ramen to the first 50 guests on June 13

Get ready Atlanta … JINYA is raising the ramen bar by serving more authentic, perfectly balanced bowls to the community starting June 13!

Located at 676 N. Highland Ave., Ste. A in the Poncey Highland neighborhood, just down the street from the Majestic Diner, the new JINYA restaurant will kick off the summer season by inviting everyone in Atlanta to join its grand opening celebration. To add to the excitement, JINYA will give away the ultimate gift of FREE ramen to the first 50 dine-in guests for lunch starting at 11 a.m. and again to the first 50 dine-in guests for dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Winners will have the opportunity to choose from over 12 of JINYA’s acclaimed ramen dishes that combine bold noodles with thick, rich broth that slowly simmers for 20 hours.

“JINYA has developed a great fanbase in Georgia so we can’t wait to open our sixth Atlanta-area location,” said JINYA Founder and CEO Tomo Takahashi. “We feel sure our new restaurant will quickly become the go-to place for satisfying everyone’s ramen cravings. We are looking forward to sharing more traditional Japanese flavors and signature balanced bowls with the Atlanta community and can’t wait to celebrate with our guests at the grand opening on Monday.”

Atlanta’s newest JINYA Ramen Bar will be open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. This opening marks the sixth JINYA in Georgia, the fifth for franchisee William Chen and 46th systemwide. To learn more, visit jinyaramenbar.com/locations/ponceyhighland/.

At JINYA, experience ramen like it’s meant to be – with thick, rich broth in perfect balance with flavorful noodles. Discover a wide array of authentic toppings, from tender pork chashu to a perfectly cooked and seasoned soft-boiled egg to fresh garlic. JINYA is ramen culture, where the relationship between broth and noodles is serious but delicious business.

Founded in 2010 by Tomo Takahashi – who was named among the most influential restaurant CEOs in the country in 2020 by Nation’s Restaurant News – JINYA Ramen Bar has 45 restaurants with multiple new locations in the pipeline. JINYA’s focus on kaizen – the Japanese practice of continuous improvement – means its guests will always experience the best ramen out there. From the water used to prepare its broth to the special aging process that its noodles undergo, JINYA pays meticulous attention to everything that goes into its guests’ bowls. JINYA also operates bushi by JINYA and JINYA Ramen Express. For more information, visit jinyaramenbar.com and follow JINYA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.