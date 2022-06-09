10-year-old Girl Arrested in Shooting Death of Local Woman

A 10-year-old girl has been arrested and is facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a local woman in Orlando, Florida. On May 30, the girl witnessed an altercation between her mother, 31-year-old Lakrisha Issac and the victim, 41-year-old Lashun Rodgers. The two women were allegedly embroiled in a heated argument that became physical when Issac, her mother, punched Rodgers who returned the blow.

Rodgers’ boyfriend said he attempted to break up the fight, but Issac tried to re-engage with her.

Issac then allegedly handed a bag with a gun in it to her 10-year-old daughter. The daughter pulled the gun out and fired a shot to Rodgers’ head. The boyfriend told the police that the child allegedly yelled “she shouldn’t have hit my momma.”

Rodgers was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center where she later died.

The child was placed in a juvenile facility and is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Police placed the child in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families. Issac was arrested and is facing multiple charges including manslaughter by culpable negligence, aggravated assault with a firearm, child neglect, and negligent storage of a firearm.