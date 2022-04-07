Vibe Magazine’s Datwon Thomas on KING Magazine, Legacy, & Producing TV

Datwon Thomas is a hip-hop aficionado/media mogul who is currently Editor-In-Chief of VIBE Magazine, but is extremely well known for imagining and delivering the iconic men’s lifestyle guide, KING Magazine. He stopped by the podcast to talk about how his career journey in journalism went from dealing with the hottest rappers, models, entertainers and professional athletes, to producing television for the American Music Awards, Country Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards.

These days Datwon is also the Vice President of Cultural Media for PMC/MRC. His resume also includes Founder and Editorial Director of the urban car enthusiast’s favorite, RIDES Magazine, Editor-in-Chief of hip-hop’s street authority, XXL Magazine, and Founder/Editorial Director of XXL Presents Hip-Hop Soul, a publication dedicated to documenting the successful hybrid genre of R&B and Hip-Hop.