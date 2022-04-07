Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmed as First Black Woman SCOTUS in 233 Years

The U.S. Senate only moments ago confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s seat on the Supreme Court of the United States. Moments after Vice President Kamala Harris announced the Senate’s 53 to 47 votes to confirm the judge’s joining the SCOTUS, the senate floor erupted with jubilant cheers, while Republican opponents quietly left the floor.

Jackson, the 116th justice to be appointed to the court, is the first Black female Supreme Court Justice in the court’s 233-year history. Only two other Supreme Court Justices have been Black, Thurgood Marshall being the first and Clarence Thomas.

Jackson replaces retiring Supreme Court Justice.

Not surprisingly a number of Republican senators opted to snub Jackson as many were not even present for the vote, and those who have exited the senate floor in a display of contempt and disappointment for the confirmation. Sen. Rand Paul who cast the final “no” vote entered the senate chamber late in casual clothing, but just in time to voice his opposition to Judge Jackson’s confirmation. Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of Jackson staunches opponents did not cast his vote from the floor as he did not bother to wear a tie and was not porperly attired for the vote.

Judge Jackson watched the confirmation vote at the White House with President Biden. The two embraced each other following Vice President Harris’ official announcement of the confirmation. Harris, the first Black woman Vice president in the nation’s history, read the results to the Senate and declared Jackson’s confirmation.

“We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice and I was honored to share this moment with her, tweeted President Biden.

Republic legislators have throughout the process blatantly disrespected Jackson and the process which would bring the first black female justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“I think it makes a very important statement about who we are and who we aspire to be,” said VP Harris following the landmark vote.

“This is a great moment for Judge Jackson, but it is a greater moment for America as we rise to a more perfect union,” Sen.ate majority Leader Chuck Schumer,” D-NY., said before the vote.

Opponents have accused the highly respected judge of having too much “empathy” when it comes to speaking people standing trial.

Judge Jackson defended how she speaks to people she sentences to prison, testifying in response to Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina on Wednesday (March 23): “My attempts to communicate directly with defendants is about public safety, because most of the people who are incarcerated –– via the federal system and even via the state system –– will be a part of our communities again.”