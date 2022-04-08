Walker and Warnock to Battle Intensely for Georgia Senate Seat

Georgia Democrats are raising concerns regarding the latest midterm election polls that show Senate candidate Herschel Walker maintaining a slight lead over the incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock.

Warnock, who won a special election that focused all eyes on Georgia in 2021 is now running for a full term. A recent Hill/Emerson College poll indicates that the history-making senator is supported by 45 percent of registered voters in the poll released Wednesday, while Walker is backed by 49 percent of voters.

Walker, who is heavily reliant on the support of former president Donald Trump officially qualified to enter the Georgia senate race on March 2, 2022. The former Georgia football star and entrepreneur faces much controversy as opponent scrutinize his business practices and fall out for some controversial statements regarding his having a cure for COVID continue to cast a shadow on his business and political acumen.

A new report from CNN charges that the Trump-tapped candidate has been lying about his personal record and academic achievements for years. Walker for years claimed to have graduated in the top 1 percent of his class at the University of Georgia, when in fact the star quarterback and Heisman trophy winner did not graduate from the GSU or any post-secondary institution at all.

Democrats are hopeful that Sen. Warnock’s resume, including his leadership as pastor of historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, Martin Luther King Jr.’s old church, could help him repeat his win this year. Many in the state and across the nation are also crediting in part Sen. Warnock’s win in 2021 along with Sen. John Ossoff’s win as a major factor in giving democrats a majority in Congress, which ultimately made Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s senate confirmation for Supreme Court Justice possible.

Along with Walker’s woes over false statements regarding his academic credentials, his business accomplishments have also been called into question. The candidate has also been accused of domestic abuse and dangerous behavior.