President Biden Calls on Americans to Remember George Floyd

Against a backdrop of “anti-woke” actions taken up by peace adversaries like Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, President Joe Biden in honor of George Floyd’s 50th birthday, has called on Congress once again to pass a “meaningful” police reform bill.

George Floyd should be alive,” Biden said in a statement Saturday on the White House website. “He should be celebrating his 50th birthday with his young daughter Gianna, family, and friends. He deserved so much more.”

Floyd’s death at the hands of police officers during the Memorial Day weekend in 2020 sparked national outrage and protests for police reform all over the country.

“Today, we join his family to honor his life and legacy. And we remember the tragedy and injustice of his death that sparked one of the largest civil rights movements in our nation’s history and inspired the world,” Biden wrote in a press release.

George Floyd, a Black man, was murdered by Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin during an arrest on Memorial Day in 2020. His official cause of death is listed as cardiopulmonary arrest due to neck compression, as Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine seconds until he was dead.

About Post Author