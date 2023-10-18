Georgia Teachers Pick up the Slack and Drive Students to School

DeKalb County teachers are pulling double duty in an already stressful school year to drive school buses. Not only are these leaders in the classroom heavily engaged with educating their young charges, now they are driving them back and forth to school.

A shortage of bus drivers leaves a deficit in school transportation programs and DCS finds that they are about 100 drivers short of the number needed to get students to and from school safely and on time.

Teachers opting to fill in are required to complete CDL training to become an official driver.

About Post Author