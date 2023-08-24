All Eyes On Atlanta As Trump To Surrender At Fulton County Jail: Live Updates

On Aug, 24, Donald Trump will travel to Atlanta and be booked into the Fulton County Jail. According to Sef

Trump must follow several rules that includes no communicate with any co-defendants or witnesses in the case, except through his lawyers. And he also can’t threaten any witnesses on social media. The latter may prove to be an issue for Trump who has often walked the line when it comes to intimidating witnesses, prosecutors, and judges on social media and during campaign speeches.

If he violates the terms of his probation, Trump can be arrested and forced to remain behind bars until his trial begins.

Below are live updates.

Rudy Giuliani Verbally Attacks Fani Willis Following Arrest At Fulton County Jail, Mugshot Released

On Aug. 23, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was booked into the Fulton County Jail. Giuliani, who once served as Donald Trump’s attorney, is accused of making false statements to lawmakers in an effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

After being processed, Giuliani spoke with the media and verbally attacked Fani Willis and her decision to place RICO indictments on him, Trump, and 17 others.

"This is a an assault on our Constitution," Giuliani said while outside of the Fulton County Jail. "Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution ever when this case is dismissed.

Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Others Turn Themselves Into Fulton County Jail

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump cohort is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday to answer to charges for interfering in 2020 Georgia elections and perpetuating “The Big Lie” that the presidential election had been stolen from loser Donald Trump.

Lawyers for Giuliani will be meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney's Office early Wednesday to finalize a bond package before a surrender in the Georgia election interference racketeering case.

Atlanta Lounge To Host ‘Welcome To Rice Street’ Party After Donald Trump Is Booked In Fulton County Jail

Atlanta has become a city that can discover unique reasons to party. With the former president planning a trip to the city, one lounge decided to use the national headline as a way to promote its upcoming event on the night that Donald Trump will be booked into the Fulton County Jail, located on Rice Street.

Suite Lounge will host the "Welcome To Rice Street" party on Aug. 24. The promo flyer features Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit inside of a jail cell. There are also specials on hookah and bottles.

