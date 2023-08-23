Atlanta Lounge To Host ‘Welcome To Rice Street’ Party After Donald Trump Is Booked In Fulton County Jail

Atlanta has become a city that can discover unique reasons to party. With the former president planning a trip to the city, one lounge decided to use the national headline as a way to promote its upcoming event on the night that Donald Trump will be booked into the Fulton County Jail, located on Rice Street.

Suite Lounge will host the “Welcome To Rice Street” party on Aug. 24. The promo flyer features Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit inside of a jail cell. There are also specials on hookah and bottles.

ADW reached out to Suite Lounge for confirmation of the event. The event will occur, but the company doesn’t want to comment on the criminal indictment. A representative told us, “This is a fun promo that we put out there. We don’t have a comment on the actual case.”

The promo flyer eventually went viral and caused a stir on social media.

About Post Author