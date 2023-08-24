Nine of 19 in Trump Indictments Surrender; Booked at Fulton County Jail

While Fulton County officials await Donald Trump’s surrender for elections tampering and fraud, Donald rump. Trump continues to harshly criticize Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis calling her “horrible” and contending that she is essentially denying him his right to challenge an election.
“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested,” Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after court papers said his bond was set at $200,000.
But while the former president continues to maneuver and attempt to side-step the law and the charges leveled against him, at least nine of his cohorts and those included in indictments issued have turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail and bonded out over the past 48 hours. Most notable among those who have already surrendered are former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s former campaign attorney, John Eastman. Giuliani was released on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond, while Eastman posted a $100,000 bond.
Records also show former Trump campaign Sidney Powell surrendered Wednesday, and was also released on a $100,000 bond.
Powell was charged on suspicion of violating the RICO Act, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state. Powell was released on a $100,000 bond.
The Fulton County Sheriff’s previously said all defendants in the case will be booked at the county jail, including the former president, and while several of those indicted are attempting to have their cases removed from the jurisdiction to federal court, Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat said in a statement:
“It is expected that the remaining 17 defendants named in the indictment will surrender by Friday, Aug. 25. The Fulton County Jail is open 24 hours, seven days a week. Defendants may surrender to authorities at any time,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.”
Former Trump attorneys Ray Smith III and Kenneth Chesebro were among those booked and released early Wednesday, including former GOP Chair David Shafer and Cathy Latham, former chairwoman of the Coffee County Republican Party, according to jail records.
Former President Donald Trump says he will surrender to authorities in Georgia on Thursday to face charges in the case accusing him of illegally scheming to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state.