Nine of 19 in Trump Indictments Surrender; Booked at Fulton County Jail

While Fulton County officials await Donald Trump’s surrender for elections tampering and fraud, Donald rump. Trump continues to harshly criticize Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis calling her “horrible” and contending that she is essentially denying him his right to challenge an election.

“Can you believe it? I’ll be going to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday to be arrested,” Trump wrote on his social media network Monday night, hours after court papers said his bond was set at $200,000.

But while the former president continues to maneuver and attempt to side-step the law and the charges leveled against him, at least nine of his cohorts and those included in indictments issued have turned themselves in at the Fulton County Jail and bonded out over the past 48 hours. Most notable among those who have already surrendered are former New York City mayor, Rudy Giuliani and Trump’s former campaign attorney, John Eastman. Giuliani was released on Wednesday on a $150,000 bond, while Eastman posted a $100,000 bond.

Records also show former Trump campaign Sidney Powell surrendered Wednesday, and was also released on a $100,000 bond.

Powell was charged on suspicion of violating the RICO Act, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, conspiracy to commit computer trespass, conspiracy to commit computer invasion of privacy, conspiracy to defraud the state. Powell was released on a $100,000 bond.