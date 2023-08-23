Rudy Giuliani Verbally Attacks Fani Willis Following Arrest At Fulton County Jail, Mugshot Released

On Aug. 23, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was booked into the Fulton County Jail. Giuliani, who once served as Donald Trump’s attorney, is accused of making false statements to lawmakers in an effort to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

After being processed, Giuliani spoke with the media and verbally attacked Fani Willis and her decision to place RICO indictments on him, Trump, and 17 others.

“This is a an assault on our Constitution,” Giuliani said while outside of the Fulton County Jail. “Fani Willis will go down in American history as having conducted one of the worst attacks on the American Constitution ever when this case is dismissed. She has violated people’s First Amendment right to advocate the government to petition the government for grievances. Like an election they believe was poorly conducted or falsely conducted. People have a right to believe that in America. [Joe] Biden and the Biden state doesn’t have a right to tell you what the truth is. Number two, if you need to know what this is all about, the FBI stole my iCloud account the day that I began representing Donald Trump. And they gave it back on the day after I represented Donald Trump. For all that time, the federal government was spying on Donald Trump and his lawyer.”

Trump will reportedly turn himself into Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

Willis is seeking a speedy resolution to what would be the biggest trial in Georgia history. Willis asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024 for the RICO indictments against President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.

Willis also asked for arraignments to take place on Sept. 5.

The case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia. During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.

About Post Author