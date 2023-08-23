Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump cohort is expected to surrender at the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday to answer to charges for interfering in 2020 Georgia elections and perpetuating “The Big Lie” that the presidential election had been stolen from loser Donald Trump.

Lawyers for Giuliani will be meeting with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office early Wednesday to finalize a bond package before a surrender in the Georgia election interference racketeering case.

Of the 18 Trump henchman charged in the Fulton County indictment, four have already surrendered themselves to the Fulton County Jail with Donald Trump expected to surrender on Thursday, Aug. 24.

Trump’s attorney John Eastman was booked and released on bail Tuesday at the Fulton County Jail, and was granted $100,000 bail by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee. Similarly, co-defendant Scott Hall, a Coffee County bail bondsman was process and released on $10,000 bond.

Earlier Tuesday, co-defendant David Shafer, the former Georgia GOP chair, filed a notice requesting that his case be of moved to federal court.

On June 26, Giuliani the most recognized of the Trump conspirators, reluctantly and finally admitted to his part in the political scandal to undermine Georgia election process admitting that he made statements that were “defamatory,” “actionable and false against mother and daughter election workers at a Georgia polling center.

Giuliani filed a two-page concession in court as part of a defamation lawsuit that election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss filed in December 2021 against Giuliani as well as One America News Network and right-wing website Gateway Pundit for publicizing and promoting those claims.

The two women became embroiled the controversy which perpetuated the Big Lie and false calims that Trump had one to 2020 presidential election are “My mother and I didn’t seek out the spotlight,” Moss said in a statement to ABC News. “We just wanted to do our part to make democracy work well for everyone … and we’re incredibly honored to receive this recognition.”

Moss and Freeman, two dedicated Fulton County election workers testified before a Jan. 6 House Committee Moss and Freeman described in detail how their lives and livelihoods were flipped upside down after Trump and Giuilani accused the two women of engaging in election fraud calling them “professional election scammers and hustlers.”

“I wouldn’t wish the hate and fear we experienced on anyone,” Freeman said in a statement to ABC News. “But what has lifted our spirits is the outpouring of support we’ve received from people who love this country and our democracy as much as we do.”

In January of 2023 President Joe Biden awarded the mother and daughter patriots the Presidential Citizens Medal at a White House ceremony.

About Post Author