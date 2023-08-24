Actress Halley Berry is a Free Woman Again; Finalizes Divorce from French Actor

Actress Halley Berry’s divorce from French heart throb Olivier Martinez has been finalized with the American-born actress agreeing to pay Martinez $8,000 a month in child support. She will also pay him “4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000” in additional support.

Berry and Martinez have also agreed to shared custody of their nine-year-old son, Maceo, although Berry according to documents will pay costs of her son’s private school tuition, uniforms and school supplies, as well as any extracurricular activities. She’s agreed to pay Martinez back for any of these costs from the 2023/2024 school year.

