Mark Meadows, Former White House Chief Of Staff Arrested In Atlanta, Mugshot Released

Mark Meadows was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail. The former White House chief of staff is one of 19 who are charged in a sweeping RICO case that involves efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Meadows made headlines for his attempt to have his case moved to federal court due to claims that his alleged crime occurred while he served in the White House under Donald Trump.

However, a judge denied Meadows request and District Attorney Fani Willis would not agree to an extension to his arrest date. He was formally charged with racketeering and soliciting a violation of an oath by a public officer.

While out on bond, Meadows can not have communication with any other co-defendant or witness about the facts of the case. He also can’t intimidate witnesses or co-defendants “obstruct the administration of justice.”

Trump is scheduled to turn himself into Fulton County Jail today at 7:30 p.m.

About Post Author