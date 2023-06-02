Gunna Breaks Silence Following YSL RICO Case, Releases New Song ‘Bread & Butter’

Atlanta rapper Gunna has spoken out for the first time since being incarcerated and released due to the YSL RICO case. On June 2, Gunna released the song and video for “Bread & Butter.”

Filmed in Los Angeles, the black-and-white visual directed by Left, features Gunna driving a Porche through the hills of Hollywood while being followed by a flying crow.

He takes aim at critics and even fellow rappers who were once connected with him before the case. Several artists accused Gunna of snitching after he was released from jail in December 2022. He addressed them by rapping, “Got me the topic of the chat/You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/And the boy, that’s like your brother, ain’t nobody speak on that.”

He also said that he was tricked into making a statement by prosecutors who promised an early release from jail. “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em/Whatever you on, then trust me, I’mma stand on it/Lawyers and that DA did some sneaky s—, I fell for it/On my P’s and Q’s because this time I be prepared for it.”

On the chorus, Gunna shares how the case impacted his finances and it helped to reveal his real friends. “I’m right back and I lost mad commas/I had been down bad inside a dark tunnel, yeah/F— them boys, I found out who my real partners/And who was only with me ’cause I had dollars.”

On Dec. 14, Gunna agreed to plead guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge.

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, negotiated an Alford plea which allowed him to plead guilty on one charge while maintaining his innocence on the same charge. In turn, the judge sentenced Gunna to five years with time served. The remainder of his sentence will be suspended if he completes 500 hours of community service.

Incarcerated since May 2022, Gunna was arrested along with fellow rapper Young Thug and other members of YSL (Young Slime Life). They were charged on the RICO Act by Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis.

In a statement, Gunna said that he did not cooperate with authorities.

“While I have agreed to always be truthful,” he said. “I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Although Gunna says he will not testify, if called by prosecutors he will have to take the stand. However, he can claim the Fifth Amendment.

Gunna’s fellow YSL member, Young Thug, has yet to be released. Since the start of 2023, only jury selection has taken place. Once the trial begins, it’s likely to take eight months to be completed.

View “Bread & Butter” below:

