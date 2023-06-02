Black Women Go Through the Roof; Continue to Shatter Hollywood’s Glass Ceiling

Actress and advocate Neicy Nash Betts, was presented with her Trailblazer Award by her wife, Jessica Betts, who admitted, “I always get nervous and choked up when I’m talking about my best friend.”

Nash-Betts began her speech with several references to the ups and downs of working in the enter“There are some things that I believe that I have done that may be worthy of following, like believing the call that the Most High has written on the canvas of your imagination for your life,” Nash-Betts said. “Like maybe when people tell you no, that just means ask another way. Walking fully in what it means to be a leading lady which is running your set with grace, dignity and decorum and so much love and light that people want to follow you. Most importantly, the one thing that I know you can follow is speaking the life you want into existence.”

Issa Rae

If you thought Issa Rae was done changing the game after Insecure ended, you were very wrong. She introduced us to a funny, interesting new world in Rap Sh!t, she’s taking on a childhood classic. Not only is Issa playing one of the many star-studded dolls in the summer movie Barbie, she’s President Barbie. I would totally vote for her. Plus, she’s breaking ground in the superhero world as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She voices the genre’s first pregnant superhero. Issa always seems to be involved in something interesting and fun.