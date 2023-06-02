Digital Daily

Black Women Go Through the Roof; Continue to Shatter Hollywood’s Glass Ceiling

  • Roz Edward

With the slew of criticism surrounding Black representation in filmmaking, and the obstacles Black women in particular face especially in establishing themselves in front of and behind the camera, there has been some progress and several have made major inroads in the industry and changing the roles of Black women in Hollywoood. 

The Hollywood Reporter celebrated some of these creatives on its “Raising Our Voices: Hollywood’s 50 Forces for Change” list. While notable names like Spike LeeRyan CooglerTyler Perry; and Jordan Peele are highlighted, it’s particularly exciting to see so many powerful Black women showcased. 

While the most well know women of color breaking through in television and movie production are A-listers like Oprah Winfrey, Ava Duvernay and Shonda Rhimes there are several other noteworthy Black women making a mark in the movie making world.
 
Sophia Nomvette – best known for her groundbreaking role as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (2022)Mafia Mamma (2023) and Wednesday (2022), opened up  opened up about the racist backlash she received for her role as the first female dwarf of color in the Tolkien franchise.
 
“When the announcement came out and pictures went up about just our faces of who we were playing, I was statistically the most attacked cast member of the entire show,” she said. “There were N-bombs, I had no place here. ‘You’re too fat, you’re too black. Why are you here?’ I had one that was actually very polite, who said, ‘I’m sure that you’re a wonderful actress and a really lovely person. I just, I don’t think you should be part of this, it’s not right. If you could potentially just send a letter to Amazon with your resignation, I’d be very grateful.’” Nomvete joked, “I can’t afford to resign for you, so sadly I’m here to stay,” before adding, “I realized that my place in this show is not just a celebration, it is an act of defiance against a reality that is simply not true, which is that we have no place on screens or in fantasy spaces.”
 

Actress and advocate Neicy Nash Betts,  was presented with her Trailblazer Award by her wife, Jessica Betts, who admitted, “I always get nervous and choked up when I’m talking about my best friend.”

Nash-Betts began her speech with several references to the ups and downs of working in the enter“There are some things that I believe that I have done that may be worthy of following, like believing the call that the Most High has written on the canvas of your imagination for your life,” Nash-Betts said. “Like maybe when people tell you no, that just means ask another way. Walking fully in what it means to be a leading lady which is running your set with grace, dignity and decorum and so much love and light that people want to follow you. Most importantly, the one thing that I know you can follow is speaking the life you want into existence.”

 

 

 
 

Viola Davis

 

 

 
 

Issa Rae

If you thought Issa Rae was done changing the game after Insecure ended, you were very wrong. She introduced us to a funny, interesting new world in Rap Sh!t, she’s taking on a childhood classic. Not only is Issa playing one of the many star-studded dolls in the summer movie Barbie, she’s President Barbie. I would totally vote for her. Plus, she’s breaking ground in the superhero world as Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. She voices the genre’s first pregnant superhero. Issa always seems to be involved in something interesting and fun.

Roz Edward

