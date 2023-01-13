Jacob Latimore Discusses Remake of Classic Comedy, House Party

The Chicago Defender had the opportunity to chat with singer and actor, Jacob Latimore, to discuss the upcoming remake of the 90’s comedy classic, House Party (2023). The new version stars Jacob Latimore and Tosin Cole, two promoters/entrepreneurs, who unexpectedly gain access to Lebron James’ house while he’s away on vacation. After debate, the duo decides to throw a once-in-a-lifetime house party at the massively impressive celebrity mansion. The film features cameos from figures such as Lebron James, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dog, D.C. Young Fly, Lena Waithe, Anthony Davis, and others.

Latimore also shared insights on his recent trip to Ghana, Africa, where he was able to decompress and realign before returning to the states for a pretty busy year ahead. With House Party leading at the top of the year, Latimore is also returning to season six of Showtime’s hit drama, The Chi, and is preparing to put out new music following the visual release for his latest single, “SELFISH,” last month.

House Party (2023) is set to hit theaters this Friday, January 13, 2023.