Stonecrest to Participate in Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade

The NAACP DeKalb County Branch will host its annual celebration on Monday, January 16.

The City of Stonecrest is gearing up to participate in the NAACP DeKalb County Branch’s 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade on Monday, January 16. The parade will commence at Green Pastures Christian Church in Decatur at 11 a.m.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Sound the Alarm.”

City officials and staff will join in the parade to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

“This annual event celebrates the community and the non-violent approach towards creating and cultivating change,” said Mayor Jazzmin Cobble. “It is the priority of us all to share in these efforts to unify our communities and neighborhoods in way that moves us all forward.”

Stonecrest residents are encouraged to attend and view the celebration along the parade route, which will conclude at Martin Luther King, Jr. High School.

Mayor Cobble acknowledged the importance of pausing to remember Dr. King as the community gathers to, “honor our past, celebrate our present, and uplift our future.”

Green Pastures Christian Church is located at 5455 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034.