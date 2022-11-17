G Herbo Partners With Dion’s Chicago Dream To Address Food Insecurity

The Partnership is a Reflection of G Herbo’s ‘Swervin’ Through Stress’ Initiative.

As the holiday season approaches, rapper G Herbo announced via Instagram that his initiative ‘Swervin’ Through Stress’ will partner with the nonprofit Dion’s Chicago Dream to address food insecurity throughout various pockets of Chicago. G Herbo commits to supporting Dion’s Chicago Dream in delivering over 50,000 pounds of fresh produce to residents across the Chicagoland area.

“This partnership with Dion’s Chicago Dream makes sense for the city,” said G Herbo on the new collaboration. “Making sure the community is fed is the first step to healing.”

As mental health and physical well-being reflect one another, this strategic partnership aims to boost awareness and provide access to nutritional resources within underserved communities. Now in its second year of programming, Dion’s Chicago Dream has served over 200,000 pounds of fresh produce to nearly 66,000 Chicago families.

“I’m honored that G Herbo, a fellow Chicago native and one of my favorite rappers, has decided to partner with us. As a result of his support, the Dion’s Chicago Dream movement will reach an additional 500 Chicagoland residents and move them from food-insecure to food-secure,” said Dion Dawson, Founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream.

Through Dion’s Chicago Dream, it costs $1,000 to provide fresh produce to a food-insecure household for a year. Supporters can donate at www.dionschicagodream.org.

More on Dion’s Chicago Dream : Dion’s Chicago Dream is a Chicago-based nonprofit organization that delivers weekly boxes of high-quality fruits and vegetables to thousands of Chicagoland residents who would not otherwise have reliable access to fresh, healthy food. Through a logistics and last-mile delivery system, Dion’s Chicago Dream is committed to feeding families, creating community and fueling hope. Consistent access to nutritious food gives people the best chance at a healthy life. It is a right that all people deserve to enjoy.