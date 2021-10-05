Amanda Gorman Delivers Powerful Performance Of New Poem ‘We Rise’

Photo: Getty Images

In a serendipitous move, poet Amanda Gorman gave guests at Variety‘s Power of Women event a surprise performance of a new poem entitled, “We Rise.”

After shouting out a few special guests in the audience, including Katy Perry, and acknowledging the impact of the work women are doing around the globe, Gorman said she “wanted to do the thing I typically do when I feel inspired, which is read a poem,” much to the delight of the crowd.

“I will be honest that I literally decided to read this poem on the way here,” Gorman revealed. “So, it’s going to be a process for all of us,” she added.