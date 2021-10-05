Amanda Gorman Delivers Powerful Performance Of New Poem ‘We Rise’

In a serendipitous move, poet Amanda Gorman gave guests at Variety‘s Power of Women event a surprise performance of a new poem entitled, “We Rise.”
After shouting out a few special guests in the audience, including Katy Perry, and acknowledging the impact of the work women are doing around the globe, Gorman said she “wanted to do the thing I typically do when I feel inspired, which is read a poem,” much to the delight of the crowd.
“I will be honest that I literally decided to read this poem on the way here,” Gorman revealed. “So, it’s going to be a process for all of us,” she added.
The poet gained even more recognition after reciting her work “The Hill We Climb” at the President Joe Biden‘s inauguration in January. Since then, the National Youth Poet Laureate has signed a modeling contract, released several books, landed the cover of Vogue, made history at the Super Bowl all while continuing to inspire writers and Black girls everywhere.
Check out her book, Change Sings, here.
Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.