Arts and Culture

Amanda Gorman Delivers Powerful Performance Of New Poem ‘We Rise’

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

In a serendipitous move, poet Amanda Gorman gave guests at Variety‘s Power of Women event a surprise performance of a new poem entitled, “We Rise.”

After shouting out a few special guests in the audience, including Katy Perry, and acknowledging the impact of the work women are doing around the globe, Gorman said she “wanted to do the thing I typically do when I feel inspired, which is read a poem,” much to the delight of the crowd.

“I will be honest that I literally decided to read this poem on the way here,” Gorman revealed. “So, it’s going to be a process for all of us,” she added.

 

The poet gained even more recognition after reciting her work “The Hill We Climb” at the President Joe Biden‘s inauguration in January. Since then, the National Youth Poet Laureate has signed a modeling contract, released several books, landed the cover of Vogue, made history at the Super Bowl all while continuing to inspire writers and Black girls everywhere.

Check out her book, Change Sings, here.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

" "

Comments

From the Web