Rihanna Set To Roll Out Next Business Move For Her Lingerie Brand

That Rihanna reign really just won’t let up.The singer-entrepreneur announced she’s planning to open physical storefronts in 2022, giving fans of the brand a chance to shop the sultry pieces in person for the first time ever.

The move comes after the Savage X Fenty brand got a billion-dollar valuation and just after the brand’s third runway show available on Amazon Prime.

Fans will “absolutely see some stores in 2022,” Savage X’s chief marketing and design officer Christiane Pendarvis told Bloomberg. Full details on locations for the storefronts are not yet available but the brand might extend storefronts to Europe, too, she said.

Rihanna’s lingerie company has been lauded as a leader in diversity, for its size-inclusive styles and wide range of brand ambassadors and models. According to Business Insider, with the addition of physical stores to its online marketplace, Savage X will be head-to-head with lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret.

Rihanna’s company has already tested out pop-up shops but next year’s venture will also help bring the styles closer to customers who might not feel comfortable buying their personals online.

“Fit and comfort are so important,” Pendarvis said, adding that some customers “don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

