Atlanta City Council Approves Cascade Improvements

Cascade Road will be getting some upgrades to the tune of $20.9 million.

The upgrades include streetscapes, bus stop enhancements, extended bike lanes, and some changes designed to improve pedestrian safety

District 11 Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet and Transportation Committee Chairman and Post 3 At-Large Councilmember Andre Dickens released the following statements after the Council’s adoption of legislation authorizing an agreement for Cascade Road streetscape improvements and signal installation:

“It feels like we are definitely on the right path to ensuring that the City of Atlanta and Southwest Atlanta is becoming more mobile and people will be safer on Cascade Road. This Renew and TSPLOST project has been in the works since the Council’s vote in 2016 and I finally feel like District 11 will be in a better place, not only for the people who are walking in the streets out of necessity to their bus routes but also for the good health of our community. People will be walking along Cascade Road who have never ever walked on Cascade a day in their lives and I’m looking forward to that.” – District 11 Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet

“Making improvements along Cascade Road is something the community has asked for now for over a decade and I’m glad to support the approval of this legislation to get this done. We will help increase safety, mobility, and stormwater drainage along this very important corridor in Southwest Atlanta.” – Transportation Committee Chairman and Post 3 At-Large Councilmember Andre Dickens

About Atlanta City Council

The Atlanta City Council is the chief policy-making body for the City of Atlanta. It acts by considering and enacting all laws that govern the City. The council also approves the operating and capital budgets for the City as recommended by the mayor, and it continually monitors revenues and expenditures for local government operations. The Atlanta City Council reviews and has final say on many land-use and zoning matters. Major economic development projects for the City also fall under the council’s consideration.

The Atlanta City Council is comprised of 12 districts and three at-large posts. Council representatives include: Council President: Felicia A. Moore; District 1: Carla Smith; District 2: Amir Farokhi; District 3: Antonio Brown; District 4: Cleta Winslow; District 5: Natalyn Mosby Archibong; District 6: Jennifer N. Ide; District 7: Howard Shook; District 8: J.P. Matzigkeit; District 9: Dustin Hillis; District 10: Andrea L. Boone; District 11: Marci Collier Overstreet; District 12: Joyce M. Sheperd; Post 1 At-Large: Michael Julian Bond; Post 2 At-Large: Matt Westmoreland; and Post 3 At-Large: Andre Dickens.