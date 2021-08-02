Denzel Washington Gives Toward $1M Commitment to HBCU Debate Team

“Being a dominant force as home of The Great Debaters makes us a very attractive option for those skilled in debate, and this financial support further amplifies the benefits of becoming a Wiley debate scholar,” Wiley College President Dr. Herman J. Felton said in an announcement according to the article.
In a well-known 2007 film, “The Great Debaters,” Washington portrayed Melvin B. Tolson—Wiley College’s infamous debate team coach. In the 1930s, the talented professor led Wiley College’s team to achieve a 10-year record of winning the competition, according to the article. He also broke barriers to bring together collegiate debates in segregated times.
“We are honored to continue supporting the best and the brightest in the land and look forward to The Great Debaters continuing to do what they do best: win,” Washington said in 2018, according to Wiley College’s press release.
Read the full story here.