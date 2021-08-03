BronzeLens Presents Its 2021 Women SuperStars Honorees

Producer Autumn Bailey-Ford, President of CBS/NAACP Production Partnership Sheila Ducksworth, ‘Stranger things’ Actress Priah Ferguson, Writer and Producer Sara Finney-Johnson, and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Media Family Networks Wonya Lucas

Virtual Women Superstars Honors Program Takes Place Saturday, August 21, 2021

Five distinguished women of color who perform with excellence in front of and behind the lens will be recipients of the 2021 BronzeLens Women SuperStars Awards Saturday, August 21. These legendary and emerging stars in their own right have significantly influenced the film and television industry. The 2021 BronzeLens Women SuperStars are: Producer and Founder of Autumn Bailey Entertainment Autumn Bailey-Ford (Maynard, Mine 9, Trading Paint); President of CBS/NAACP Production Venture Sheila Ducksworth; Actress Priah Ferguson (“Stranger Things,” “Atlanta”); Veteran writer and television Executive Producer Sara Finney-Johnson (“Queen Sugar,” “Family Matters,” “The Parkers”); and President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Media Family Networks Wonya Lucas (Hallmark).

BronzeLens Women SuperStars Award was created in 2010 to recognize the nation’s most talented and influential women of color in film and television. It has evolved to become a groundbreaking event within the festival that serves as inspiration for women from all walks of life. Since its inception 52 of the brightest women of color in the film and television industry have received the award. Issa Rae, Ava DuVernay, Queen Latifah, Neema Barnette, Cheryl Boone Issacs, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Julie Dash, Ruby Dee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Regina Hall, and Crystal Fox are among the list of past honorees.

About the BronzeLens Film Festival

BronzeLens Film Festival of Atlanta, Georgia, is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, that is dedicated to bringing national and worldwide attention to Atlanta as a center for film and film production for people of color. Its mission is two-fold: to promote Atlanta as the film mecca for people of color, and to showcase films and provide networking opportunities that will develop the next generation of filmmakers. Since its inception, BronzeLens producers have brought national and worldwide attention to Atlanta, helping to showcase the city as a leader in the thriving film industry. For more information regarding the BronzeLens Film Festival, please visit BronzeLens .