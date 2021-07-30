Andre Dickens Launches Safety Talks to Hear from Residents

AS CRIME SURGES IN ATLANTA, POST 3 AT-LARGE COUNCILMEMBER, ANDRE DICKENS LAUNCHES A SERIES OF SENIOR SAFETY TALKS TO HEAR CONCERNS FROM THE COMMUNITIES MOST PRECIOUS CITIZENS

As the Atlanta police reports crime is up 10 percent over 2020’s numbers, Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, Andre Dickens is putting forth a Senior Safety initiative to reach out and connect with Atlanta’s Senior community to ensure they are well protected.

Media are invited to attend Senior Safety Talks with Councilmember Andre Dickens. The first of these events will take place July 23rd at Trinity Towers. The focus will be to engage with Seniors to find out their most urgent safety concerns. They will have an opportunity to chat with officers from their respective Police Zones and address any crime they may have seen or heard of in the area. This forum provides a safe environment for the seniors to feel comfortable communicating their safety concerns. Food and prizes will be provided.

“This effort was brought about by my deep concern for the safety of some of our most precious citizens, said Post 3 At-Large Councilmember, Andre Dickens. “Atlanta’s seniors make up the fabric of Atlanta and its rich history and culture. Without the contribution of our senior community Atlanta would not be the thriving metropolis it is today.”

Senior Safety Talks with Councilmember Andre Dickens

Friday, July 23, 2021

2:00PM TRINITY TOWERS, 2611 SPRINGDALE RD SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

Friday, July 30, 2021

2:00PM TENTH AND JUNIPER, 150 10TH ST NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

2:00PM AVALON, 2798 PEEK RD NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

About Andre Dickens

Andre Dickens is a city councilman, businessman, nonprofit executive, engineer, speaker, deacon, father, and native Atlantan. Councilman Andre Dickens was elected citywide to the Atlanta City Council Post 3 at-Large in November 2013. He serves as the chairman of the Transportation Committee providing oversight of all of the city streets, bridges, sidewalks, paths, and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the world’s busiest. He previously served as the chairman of the Public Safety Committee along with voting to provide raises for Police Officers. Councilmember Dickens also served on the Community Development Committee, as well as on the boards of the Atlanta BeltLine, Invest Atlanta, and the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Dickens also serves as the Chief Development Officer for TechBridge, a nonprofit that drives community im