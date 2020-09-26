Amore Transitional Group re-launches in southwest Atlanta

Amore Transitional Group, Inc. re-launches in southwest Atlanta

Atlanta-based young women’s non-profit organization Amore Transitional Group announces its re-launch in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA – September 23, 2020 – Amore Transitional Group, Inc. announced their grand re-opening in a life skills training facility on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The 1975 square foot facility, located in Southwest Atlanta, GA facility located at 2740 Campbellton Road, Atlanta 30311, boasts a beautiful full-service and training salon with an office and private suite classrooms.

This milestone is a major move for Amore Transitional Group, Inc. Ultimately, the SEEDs program Supporting, Educating, Empowering, and Developing socially responsible community leaders; is a mentoring, leadership, life skills and trade program for girls and young women, ages 15-23 years old.

“Exiting out of the foster care system, I lacked something that was so important to living life itself. I struggled with life skills. Not only will our participants learn how to care for themselves inside, but on the outside, empowering them for the rest of their lives,” said Cousia Towns, Founder + CEO at Amore Transitional Group, Inc.

In addition to instilling trades to bring awareness, we partner with organizations that identify with the mission to participate and teach skills to our participants.

This program was designed to introduce the skills of future stylists and collaborations by training them to successfully step into a position with emphasis on business operations. Building self-esteem, tools to become self-sufficient, job sustainability, drive the passion to pay it forward.

This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the organization, including:

Annual Fundraiser Changing Faces, Changing Lives, March 2013.

Awarded State of Georgia Proclamation for Foster Care Month, May 2017

Annual National Foster Care Week for the month of May, May 2018

Annual Fundraiser- EXPOSED: Sitting in the Blood of Generational Consequences Play, May 2018

Innovating ONLINE classes for the summer 2020 SEEDs program (COVID-19) 2020

“These opportunities give program participants the option to come back and pay it forward – as a way to re-establish themselves within the growing City of Atlanta.“ Towns explains.

For more information on Amore Transitional Group and its services to young women, please visit https://www.amoretransitional.org.