Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, And Rap Legends Celebrate Hip-Hop 50 At Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

One of the places to be over the holiday weekend was Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, one of Metro Atlanta’s hidden gems where Hip-Hop fans enjoyed a sold-out show by Royal Entertainment.

On Sunday Night, fan-excitement was high as concert goers enjoyed 50 Years of Hip-Hop featuring the legendary Doug E. Fresh, Rob Base, Slick Rick, Chubb Rock, Monie Love, Kwame, Dana Dane, and Roxanne Shante and host, GThang.

Along with the amazing musical memory lane of hits that the artists took the crowd on, to commemorate the 50th Year of Hip-Hop Anniversary and their long lists of accomplishments and contributions, proclamations were presented to each artist by Cobb County Commissioner Monique Sheffield.

With summer concerts coming to an end, music lovers can attend the next Royal Entertainment-produced show, An Evening With Kool & The Gang.

View images below.

Photos: Al Norwood

