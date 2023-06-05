Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse Kills at Box Office with Black Black Superhero

Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise continues to thrill Marvel fans and rake in the big bucks at the box office. This weekend, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse reported blockbuster earnings for an opening weekend of $120.5M making it the highest grossing summer movie to date, beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s at $118.4M

The film which features a Black teen Brooklynite as the Marvel superhero pulled in an estimated nine million patrons over the first weekend of June which is the most attended three-day period for a film since last summer according to Reports EntTelligence a movie admissions tracking It’s also a remarkable opening for an animated movie which is at an ungodly length of 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Watch the trailer here:

Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller, as well as filmmakers Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, attempted a whole new animation style that would one-up the previous installment, which earned an Oscar for Best Animated Film. Like they say everything old is new again, and in this case the new technology makes the look and feel of this Spiderman film reminiscent the look of the original Spider Man comics.

Celebrities who campaigned hard to promote the Spiderman film included such fan faves as Bad Bunny, Guillermo del Toro, Steph Curry, Rihanna, Beyonce, Tiffany Haddish, Priyanka and Nick Jonas.

Nike/Jordan Brand took the Jordan Brand and merged its iconic style with Miles Morales. In the film, Miles wears both classic AJ1 shoes and a newly designed AJ1 HI OG “Next Chapter” shoe, which the Jordan Brand released limited editions for purchase. Those sold out within the hour of launch.

Burger King created a Spider-Verse meal featuring a red bun with black seeds, custom packaging, and a Kids Meal program. They have also transformed six locations around the world into the world of Spider-Verse, including fully re-theming select locations. The red bun launched on May 15 and within the week in the US, all major cities sold out of the Spiderman themed bun.

“With Spider-Verse, the film’s incredible creative team and Sony have created one of the most visually dazzling franchises in cinema, and we are excited to see audiences overwhelmingly choose IMAX to experience it,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, in a statement. “Both from Hollywood and thriving international film industries like Japan, animation has emerged as a powerful engine of growth for our global box office, and we are focused on capitalizing on this opportunity as filmmakers continue to raise the bar for the genre.”

About Post Author