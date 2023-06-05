On June 3, hundreds filled Jackson Memorial Baptist Church in Atlanta to attend the funeral of Bre’Asia Powell, the teen who was recently killed at Mays High School.

The service provided space for family and friends to honor Powell while also calling for an end to gun violence.

According to police, Powell and a group of teens went to Mays High after leaving a graduation party that ended after midnight on May 28. Around 2:30 a.m., shots were fired from a vehicle. Powell was rushed to the hospital, but died of her injuries. The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital and is currently recovering.

Rapper Lil Baby spoke at the homegoing service and provided a message to the youth.

“I want to speak to the young males and females,” Lil Baby said. “At the end it’s not cool. We have to come up with a plan and I’m here to help….I’m saying that as a ‘we’ because I’m with y’all. Like, we gotta change.”

Another Atlanta Rapper, Young Dro, also provided advice to the youth. Get you some friends to push you to your potential, and you gotta listen to these adults too,” he said.

Powell’s death has encouraged city leaders to seek ways to prevent gun violence.

Councilwoman Keisha Waites, will reintroduce legislation at the next public safety meeting that will change the current curfew in Atlanta for youth ages 16 and under.

In February, Fulton County’s Board of Commissioners approved a 8 p.m. curfew for teens 16 and under. However, the ordinance only applied to one-and-a-half square miles of unincorporated Fulton County.

Mayor Andre Dickens, who graduated from Mays High School, responded on the day following the incident.

“We are always heartbroken when someone loses their life especially the day school lets out, we are at my Alma Mater and my neighborhood,” Dickens said during the press conference. “A rising 11th grader lost her life as a rising junior at Grady Hospital. We’re calling against gun violence in our communities and for our young people to experience a fun summer.”

Dickens continued, “This morning, I spent some time talking to two families, and one whose child passed away. Those are phone calls we don’t like to have. My heart goes out to both families. To the young people, we want you to be safe where you spend your time and who you spend your time with quality decisions about life. Parents make sure you stay on top of where your children are.”

APD is offering a $10,000 reward for any information. 404-577-8477

About Post Author