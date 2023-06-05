Tim Scott making the presidential moves, but is he off center?

Senator Tim Scott, U.S. presidential hopeful joined the ladies of The View on Monday morning but had far from an easy time on the panel. He claimed that he wanted to come on the show to address previous comments made on the show by co-host Joy Behar that compared him to Clarence Thomas, saying: “[a] Black Republican who believes in pulling yourself by the bootstraps, rather than to me, understanding the systemic racism that African Americans face in this country and other minorities. He doesn’t get it. Neither does Clarence. And that’s why they’re Republicans.”

Scott has for years faced a myriad of criticism for his conservative views and being a member of the Republican party.

Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, Scott joins GOP candidates including former President Donald Trump, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, and talk radio host Larry Elder, who are all vying for the primary to take on President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

But Scott has been heavily and harshly criticized by African American democrats and republicans for his conservative leanings and sometimes almost indefensible position and statements on racism in America.

In delivering the official Republican response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address in 2021, Scott said: “Hear me clearly, America is not a racist country.” The South Carolina senator went on to say “It’s backwards to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. And it’s wrong to try to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates.”

Scott, (56) is an 11-year veteran of Congress, whose comments on race are particularly disturbing and his position on the issue seem incongruous given the fact his personal story of being raised by a single mother and growing up in poverty separate him from his colleagues and the fray of presidential contenders who are from affluent and priveledged backgrounds.

About Post Author