Cornel West Announces Run For President Of The United States

Cornel West has announced that he will run for President of the United States. On June 5, West released a video on social media detailing why he wants to run and his platform. He will run as a third party candidate for the People’s Party.

“In these times, I have decided to run for truth and justice which takes the form of running for President of the United States,” West said in the video clip. “I entered the quest for truth. I entered the quest for justice. And the presidency is just one vehicle to pursue that truth and justice what I’ve been trying to do all of my life I come from a tradition where I care about you. I care about the quality of your life. I care about whether you have access to a job whether living wage, decent housing, women having control over their bodies, health care for all the escalating the destruction of the planet, the destruction of American democracy, democracy creates disruption. It creates an eruption it creates an interrupt shed wide from below the energies of everyday people as manifest and I know there are precious people in your life, who you care for.”

West, a professor, author and social activist, has always made it a point to be critical of the person sitting in office. He’s used his platform to take aim at recent presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and Joe Biden.

“That’s why it’s important for you to be involved, important for you to participate in that time not hating anybody we’re talking about loving,” West continued. “We’re talking about affirming. We’re talking about empowering those who have been pushed to the margins, because neither political party wants to tell the truth about Wall Street, about Ukraine, about the Pentagon.”

West will face an uphill battle as a third party candidate, but could cause some disruption for democrat or republican candidates if he’s able to establish large voting numbers in specific communities.

About Post Author