Laurence Fishburne On How ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur’ Will Break Barriers When It Comes To Representation

Laurence Fishburne has always found new ways to push boundaries in TV and film. In the early 1990s, Fishburne gave masterful performances in critically-acclaimed films such as Deep Cover, Boyz n Da Hood, and What’s Love Got To Do With It. He became an enduring pop culture figure with his role as Morpheus in The Matrix. And he proved his comedy chops with his role on the hit TV show, “Black-Ish.”

Fishburne is now venturing into animation by serving as executive producer for the Disney+ show “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

The story follows a 13-year-old girl named Lunella Lafayette who is the smartest person in the Marvel universe. She opens a portal and brings Devil Dinosaur into her dimension and the two protects New York’s Lower East Side.

Fishburne understands how “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” could empower young girls when it comes to representation.

“I think this is really important,” Fishburne said. “I remember when I first encountered ‘Doc McStuffins.’ I remember how important I felt that a young Black girl whose plan in life is to become a physician. This is as important as Tiana in ‘Princess and the Frog’ the moment that there was a Black Disney princess. Just like there was a moment with Princess Jasmine from Aladdin.”

Diamond White, who stars as Lunella, echoed Fisburn’s statement about the power of representation in “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur.”

“It’s beautiful to see this representation finally happening,” White said. “It’s long overdue, but I’m just super excited to be the vessel to bring it to life.”

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” also stands out due to the several notable celebrities who contribute to the project.

“We have a lot of folks coming in and doing guest work for us,” Fishburne said. “Wesley Snipes is one of those people. Alfre Woodard is on our squad. We have Rafael Saadiq doing the music. It’s an unbelievably wonderful collaboration that we’re involved in and we’re just really excited about it.”

For White, who auditioned in three rounds for the role of Lunella, it’s been awe-inspiring to work with legends such as Fishburne and Alfre Woodard.

“I was in the studio with Alfre Woodard and I was like, ‘hey, no way,'” White said. “She plays my grandmother Mimi. And it’s so exciting that she is on this. There’s so many other people that are in this show, it’s literally insane. I can’t believe I’m leading. It blows my mind.”

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” will break barriers in the world of animation and serve as a much-needed super hero for diverse communities. Fishburne believes the show will have a positive impact for an entire generation.

“The overall impact will be seen when young girls between the ages of six and 16, who are watching this show, become women,” Fishburne said. “It will be seen in their development. That’s what it will be. It doesn’t matter what we want it to be, but that’s what it will be.”