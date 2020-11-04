Senator Nikema Williams wins Georgia’s 5th Congressional District

State Senator Nikema Williams won a landslide victory in her race for Georgia’s Fifth

Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race with Sen. Williams earning 177,934 votes, good for 83.9 percent of all votes cast. Sen. Williams succeeds civil rights icon John Lewis who tragically died on July 17.

“This victory is proof that the voters of the Fifth Congressional District want their member of congress to be a leader who fights out loud and on purpose for the community,” said Sen. Williams.

“My friend and mentor Congressman Lewis showed us the way and gave us the example of good trouble. Now that the torch has passed from Congressman Lewis, we must carry it. We will do that by passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, delivering Medicare for all, and creating a country where my son’s Black life should matter.”

With her victory, Sen. Williams will be the first woman, and the African American woman to represent the district. Sen. Williams’ overwhelming victory is the result of years working in the Fifth Congressional District and her aggressive voter outreach program reaching voters in every precinct in the district.

Williams is the Democratic nominee in the race for the Fifth Congressional District

and a member of the Georgia State Senate representing District 39. The district includes parts of Atlanta, College Park, East Point, Union City, and South Fulton. She is also the first Black woman to serve as Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia.