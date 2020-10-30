Wrongfully Convicted under Pat O’Brien, Omar Muhammad, One of the “Roscetti Four” Speaks.

Omar Muhammad, formerly known as Omar Saunders, is one of the now exonerated Roscetti Four. Omar and three others were convicted of rape, kidnapping, and murder of medical student, Lori Roscetti. Sentenced to life in prison, they were forced to confess to the crime. After it was determined DNA did not match any of the men, they were released and exonerated after spending 14 years in prison. Cook County State’s Attorney Candidate, Pat O’Brien was one of the lead prosecutors in the case that sent these men to prison for a crime they did not commit.

When asked about the Roscetti case by various media outlets, Pat O’Brien says, he followed the existing evidence, the facts, and the law. Omar disagrees saying Pat O’Brien and others knew of DNA evidence that would have excluded them as suspects prior to going to trial but knowingly chose to proceed. It was that choice that robbed Omar Muhammad, Calvin Ollins, Marcelias Bradford, and Larry Ollins of 14 years of their lives.

Today, Omar shares his story with the Chicago Defender in this compelling interview.

Omar Muhammad wrote a book chronicling his experience. “The Kids who Cried Wolf” is available now on Amazon. Cook County voters will choose the next State’s Attorney on Election Day, Tuesday, November 3rd. For more information on the candidates for Cook County State’s Attorney, visit their respective websites https://www.kimfoxx.com/ and https://www.obrienforcook.com/. Candidate Brian Dennehy does not have a website. Info for his candidacy can be found on his Facebook Page.

Danielle Sanders is a journalist and writer living in Chicago. Find her on social media @DanieSandersOfficial.