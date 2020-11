Rev. Raphael Warnock leads the special election for the Senate seat currently held by Kelly Loeffler (who was appointed), but thanks to a Georgia law requiring a winner to break a 50% threshold, the race will be going to a runoff. In the multiway race, Loeffler has held on against Rep. Doug Collins to take the second slot in the runoff.

That runoff will be held January 5, 2021.