Tiffany Haddish and Common are official [watch]

Tiffany Haddish and Common may have sparked breakup rumors when he unfollowed her on social media, but when “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay talked to Tiffany Haddish days ago about her new Christmas movie, “Christmas Unwrapped,” she couldn’t help but gush over him!

First, the women talked about that time Haddish spoofed “The Bachelorette” while guest hosting on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Rachel had to tell her, “Now, you don’t know this, but you’re talking to the original Black Bachelorette.”

Haddish asked, “That’s who you married? The guy off the TV?… You really found love? Alright, congratulations. Congratulations. And if this doesn’t work out, I’m taking my ass to ‘The Bachelorette.’”

When Rachel insisted she wants to see Tiffany and Common keep going strong, Tiffany replied, “I feel like it’s gonna work. I haven’t felt like this about a relationship… ever.”

Rachel said, “It just seems like y’all have a lot of love for each other,” which led Tiffany to reveal, “We laugh all the time… He’s actually really funny. I’m like… ‘You should do this comedy movie with me.’ He’s like… ‘I don’t want to exploit our relationship…’ And I’m like… ‘Well, I don’t want to be in no relationship where we making no money!’”

Last we checked, the two are back following each other on social media, so here’s hoping there is still a chance for that movie!

For now, Tiffany is excited about the Lifetime movie “Christmas Unwrapped,” on which she served as executive producer.

In the movie, newspaper reporter Charity (Amber Stevens West) is assigned a Christmas piece on an altruistic bachelor Erik Gallagher (Marco Grazzini), and her boss wants her to uncover where he’s getting the millions he uses to help those in need. Despite a brewing scandal, it looks like sparks are flying between Charity and Erik!

Watch “Christmas Unwrapped” Saturday on Lifetime.