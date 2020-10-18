Aurora Theatre pays homage to Atlanta music legend Lisa ‘Left Eye’ Lopes

Our Stage Onscreen continues with streaming performance of Kerisse Hutchinson’s ‘2 The Left’

2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes – a one-woman musical and multimedia experience written and performed by Kerisse Hutchinson – has been digitally captured at Aurora Theatre. The production is set to stream worldwide, Oct. 23-Nov. 8!

Viewers will experience an inspiring, music-filled, multimedia production chronicling the life and spiritual journey of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes – controversial member of the Atlanta-bred 90s pop music phenomenon, TLC. The solo performance reveals a young woman of color embarking on a journey to find her artistic voice and spiritual purpose, allowing the audience to take a glimpse at the woman behind the legend and discover how her path may mirror their own.

“As this world has been shaken this year and we are all reevaluating our purpose and place in it, I am grateful to have the opportunity to share this empowering and timely story. Before Lisa’s unexpected passing at the age of 30, she left us many gifts through her music and philosophies on the importance of maintaining our mental, physical and spiritual health,” said 2 The Left creator and performer Kerisse Hutchinson. “It is my hope that audiences are entertained and feel their spirits stirred by this performance, thus continuing her legacy and our own. Dedicated 2 The Left in us. What would you fight for? What would you live for? What will your legacy be?”

Kerisse Hutchinson is a multi-talented award-winning actress, dancer, writer and producer from Queens, New York. She has performed on stages around the world, as well as in extensive television and film roles. This production is led by the award-winning creative team: Director Thomas W. Jones, II (VIA Theatrical, Artistic Associate at MetroStage in Washington, D.C.), Musical Director S. Renee Clark (Suzi Bass Award Winner) and Choreographer Victor Jackson.

The Our Stage Onscreen series showcases solo and small cast performances to employ artists and provide a safe space for creativity. Audiences will engage in the next-best thing as Aurora Theatre brings the mainstage to the living room television.

2 The Left: A Tribute to the Life of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes continues Aurora Theatre’s Our Stage Onscreen, available for viewing Oct. 23 – Nov. 8. Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $30 per device and may be purchased online here. For more information on this production or other programming, please visit auroratheatre.com.