On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council legislative items for Monday, Oct. 19

On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Monday, October 19

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council will consider legislation during Monday’s remote meeting to authorize an intergovernmental agreement between the City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta for the purpose of further aligning its workforce development services as provided by WorkSource Atlanta (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4375). The legislation notes that combining Invest Atlanta and WorkSource Atlanta will reinforce key partnerships and create stronger outcomes for employers and residents, advancing Atlanta’s economic growth and mobility goals.

The Council will also consider a resolution urging the Georgia General Assembly to enact House Resolution 5309, commonly known as the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act to prohibit discrimination in employment against natural or protective hairstyles (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4430). The House bill seeks to ban discrimination based on a person’s hairstyle or hair texture if the hairstyle or texture is commonly associated with a particular race or national origin.

Other items on Monday’s agenda include:

• A resolution to accept the recommendations of the Mayor’s Police Use of Force Advisory Council as outlined in the group’s final report (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4428). The legislation also establishes a process for a series of work sessions to be convened by the Council’s Public Safety and Legal Administration Committee to review and discuss implementing the recommendations.

• A resolution to establish a task force to determine an appropriate manner in which to honor Hank Aaron, John Lewis, Joseph E. Lowery, C.T. Vivian and Andrew Young for being recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom (Legislative Reference No. 20-R-4431). This legislation will need to be approved by the Committee on Council before consideration by the full Council.

The Council’s Zoning Committee and Committee on Council will be held in committee of the whole during Monday’s meeting.

The Oct. 19 meeting will take place remotely at 1 p.m. in response to the telework protocol activated for City Hall. The meeting will be simulcast on the Council’s website, YouTube channel, Channel 26, as well as the Council’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

The public can tune into the remote meeting by dialing (877) 579-6743 and entering the conference ID number 8315991256.

Pursuant to 20-R-4119, remarks from the public for all remote meetings will be accepted between the hours of 4-7 p.m. on the day before the scheduled meeting.

Residents can participate in the public comment portion of the meeting by calling (404) 330-6001 and leaving a voicemail, including their name and contact information.

Public comments for the Zoning Committee may be left by calling (404) 330-6035, and for Committee on Council by calling (404) 330-6069. No public comments are allowed on legislative items that have gone before or will go before the Zoning Review Board.

