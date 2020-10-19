New blood donation center opens in Conyers as Red Cross encourages donations of all blood types

Donate blood and platelets to support the Red Cross mission to help those fighting cancer and other chronic diseases

CONYERS, Ga. (Oct. 19, 2020) – To better serve the Conyers community, the American Red Cross is pleased to announce the grand opening today of a new blood donation center. Blood and platelets will be collected at the new Red Cross Conyers Blood Donation Center, located at 2455 Salem Rd. suite 206F/207G in Conyers, starting Oct. 26.

The new donation center will offer a permanent location for donors to give blood and platelets locally and offer additional donation opportunities while providing lifesaving blood products to the community. This is a community driven, stand-alone Red Cross location for the collection of platelets in the Conyers area. Platelets play a critical role in the treatment of millions of people fighting cancer and other chronic diseases, as well as those recovering from traumatic injuries.

This site opening comes as the Red Cross is urging eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In thanks for making time to donate, the Red Cross will send those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane. Plus, those who come to give in October are automatically entered for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card. Five lucky people will win. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.)

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a

type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

WHAT: Blood Donation Center of Conyers

WHERE: Conyers Red Cross Blood Donation Center 12455 Salem Road SE Suite 206F/207G Conyers, Ga. 30013

WHEN: Monday: 11 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 7: 15 p.m.

Thursday: CLOSED

Friday: 7 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Saturday: 7 a.m. – 3:15 p.m.

Sunday: CLOSED

Each day, the Red Cross needs to collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more

than 2,600 platelet donations to meet the needs of patients at about 2,500 hospitals and

transfusion centers across the country. Locally, on average, approximately 538 donations are needed each day from area blood donors in the Georgia Region.

It’s important to remember that blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled. Red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within just five days, so they must constantly be replenished. Eligible donors with types O, A negative and B negative blood are urged to make a Power Red donation at the new Conyers Blood Donation Site. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact

How to donate blood Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

