Music legend Stevie Wonder and Rev. Al Sharpton join Malcolm X Day celebration

Artist/Activist Common, Political Activist Angela Davis, and Daughter of Malcolm X Among Other Confirmed Performers and Speakers for Multi-Platform #MalcolmXDay Event Honoring the Iconic Leader’s Impact and Legacy

Today it was announced that legendary artist Stevie Wonder, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Actor/Activist Russell Brand and Rev. Al Sharpton have joined Tuesday, May 19 #MalcolmXDay livestream event in celebration of Malcolm X’s 95th birthday.

Wonder, Rep. Pressley, Brand and Rev. Sharpton are the latest additions to Tuesday’s program. They will join Grammy-winning Artist/Activist Common, Political Activist Angela Davis and Artist/Activist Ayanna Gregory in a “Tribute in Word and Sound” airing at 3:00 p.m. EST. The full program will be broadcast on the Shabazz Center’s website, Facebook and Instagram pages.

Afterward at 4:00 p.m. EST Rep. Pressley will join Professor, Author and Activist Ilyasah Shabazz, who is the daughter of Malcolm X, in a discussion centered on “Black Women Leading the Revolution.” Hip Hop Legend Pete Rock will then lead a special DJ tribute live on Instagram at 5:00 p.m. EST.

“As the global community strives to endure this time of crisis, the Malcolm X & Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Center remains committed to advancing our rich legacy of human rights and social change,” said Ilyasah Shabazz. “We are excited to join together with so many great artists, activists and community leaders to celebrate my father’s 95th birthday, honor his lasting impact, and create a safe space that inspires and uplifts scholarship, joy and resilience in both our children and larger communities.”

Event updates and the full programming schedule can be found now at https://theshabazzcenter.org. Follow the conversation across social media using the official hashtag #MalcolmXDay