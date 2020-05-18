In person early voting begins today in Georgia

In-person early voting begins today, Monday, May 18 in Georgia and will continue until June 5. lasts for three weeks until June 5. Election day is June 9. Voters will be spaced six feet apart and offered hand sanitizer at the polls with workers wearing masks and gloves.

In addition to in-person voting at polls, more than 1.4 million of Georgia’s voters have requested absentee ballots.

State law requires in-person voting locations to remain open, and some voters plan to take advantage of that option. Early voters will use the state’s new $104 million voting system, which combines touchscreens with the addition of printed-out paper ballots. Voters will be able to check their ballots before inserting them into scanners attached to locked ballot boxes. All registered voters are eligible to participate in the primary, and they can choose to vote on either political party’s ballot.

Ballots will include candidates for president, Congress, the Georgia General Assembly, judges and local offices. Fewer early voting locations will be available than normal: five in Cobb County, eight in DeKalb County, five in Fulton County and six in Gwinnett County. Hours and dates vary for each location. Voters can find out where to vote and review sample ballots on the My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.