Historic Ebenezer Church distributes free masks and sanitizer kids to hard hit Atlantans

Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church (EBC) and the Martin Luther King Sr. Community Resources Collaborative (The MLK Sr. Collaborative) provided FREE masks and hand sanitizer kits to various marginalized populations throughout the metro Atlanta area.

More than 60,000 kits are available through the initiative, “Masks For The People.” The first distribution wave will took place on Saturday from 10 am to 3 pm at Ebenezer Baptist Church. The most vulnerable members of the community were accommodated first; such as seniors, impoverished, and homeless. Also, thousands of kits have been earmarked for essential and first-line workers, individuals who are currently incarcerated and families residing in subsidized and senior housing. Each kit consists of 10 masks and one travel-size hand sanitizer.

“Our focus is on the underserved Atlanta communities by ensuring they have access to invaluable resources during this ongoing pandemic,” says Dr. Raphael Warnock, Senior Pastor of the Historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Covid-19 shows that my neighbor’s health and well-being is connected to my own in effort for everyone to be safe,” he adds.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is proud to partner with LIVE FREE and the MLK Sr. Collaborative in this community effort. The church is preparing a second wave of kits to be distributed over the next several days to the wider Atlanta community. “Masks For The People is an extension of the kinds of human services the MLK Sr. Collaborative provides every single day, says Warnock. “The coronavirus pandemic exposes the gaps in our social systems and reminds us of the important work that must be done in this season and in the next,” he adds.

