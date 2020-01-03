Smoke free Atlanta includes vaping

Smoke Free Ordinance Now in Effect in Atlanta

A comprehensive smoke-free ordinance to make Atlanta a healthier city for residents, employees, and visitors officially went into effect yesterday, Jan. 2.

The legislation, adopted by the Atlanta City Council with a 13-2 vote and signed into law by Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in July, prohibits smoking and vaping indoors in most public places, including bars and restaurants, while exempting cigar bars and hookah lounges (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1205).

“Everyone in Atlanta has the right to breathe smoke-free air,” said Post 2 At-Large Council member Matt Westmoreland, who introduced the legislation. “I am grateful for the strong collaboration between the business community and healthcare advocates as we developed this legislation. For six months, we partnered with a broad and diverse group of stakeholders to improve the quality of life for residents while working to protect small businesses like cigar bars and hookah lounges. I’m proud we took this important step to protect public health and highlight to our teens the danger of vaping and e-smoking.”

Atlanta joins more than 1,000 cities across the country with comprehensive smoke-free protections aimed at ensuring residents, visitors and employees can be free from secondhand smoke exposure.

