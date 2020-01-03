2020 Fulton County Library Lineup

2020 February Events and Programs

Central Library

One Margaret Mitchell Square, Atlanta GA 30303

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Adams Park Library

2231 Campbelton Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30311

404.612.9200

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Storytime With Ms. C

Tuesdays in February. 10:30 a.m.

Come in for songs, stories, and activities with Ms. C! Ages 3-5.

Build With Legos!

Wednesday, February 19. 4:00 p.m.

Join us for Lego Club! We’ll have an hour of building time, and Lego creations will be displayed in the library! Ages 5+

February – Pruning and Tree/Shrub Care

Saturday, February 22. 12:00 p.m.

This workshop will cover the basics of how and when to prune trees and shrubs. We will discuss what to consider when pruning, such as time of year, desired outcome, and types of buds that will dictate when to prune. We will cover basic pruning materials and technique. Teens and up

Adamsville-Collier Heights

3424 Martin Luther King Jr., Dr. Atlanta, GA 30331

404.699.4206

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Storytime on the Go

Fingerplays, Songs, Books to enrich learning and love of reading.

The librarian will visit Daycare Centers to provide storytime.

Please email Adamsville.Branch@fultoncountyga.gov

Are you having a community event in the Adamsville-Collier Heights Community and want a visit from a librarian? Please Email to request a visit for a library card drive, pop-up library, or database training: Adamsville.branch@fultoncountyga.gov

Alpharetta Library

10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009

404.613.6735

Monday Morning ESL Class-Conversation and Life Skills, Intermediate Level

Mondays, 11:00 a.m.

Taught by trained ESL instructor. No textbook needed. No registration necessary. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov.

Slow Flow and Stretch Yoga Class

Tuesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Participants should be able to do both sitting and standing poses. All adults welcome. No registration necessary. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov.

Line Dancing

Tuesdays, 1:00 p.m.

Please wear dance sneakers or tennis shoes. No registration necessary. All adults welcome.

Family Storytime

Wednesdays. 10:30 a.m.

Join us for songs, rhymes, and stories to support early literacy. No registration necessary. For more information, email erin.parks@fultoncountyga.gov.

READ With Echo

Wednesdays. 4:00 p.m.

Reluctant or anxious readers can sign up to read with Echo, a trained therapy dog. Registration is required. For more information, email erin.parks@fultoncountyga.gov.

Slow Flow and Stretch Yoga Class

Thursdays. 10:30 a.m.

Participants should be able to do both sitting and standing poses. All adults welcome. No registration necessary. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov.

Thursday Morning ESL Class-Conversation and Life Skills, Intermediate Level

Thursdays. 11:00 a.m.

Taught by trained ESL instructors. All adults welcome. No textbook needed. No registration necessary. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov.

Sahaja Meditation

Thursdays. 6:00 p.m.

Learn and practice meditation in a supportive group setting. All adults welcome. No registration necessary. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov.

Book Sale – Friends of the Alpharetta Library

First Saturday of every month, 10:00 a.m.

Proceeds benefit the library and library programs. For more information, email Jeffrey.Stinson@fultoncountyga.gov

Carnegie Writers Group

First and third Saturday of each month, 3:00 p.m.

A supportive writers group that offers gentle critique, writers workshops and comradery. All levels of writers (novice to professional) are welcome! No registration necessary. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov

Alpharetta Craft Club

Second and Fourth Tuesday of each month. 11:00 a.m.

Participants each bring their own projects and supplies to work on. For more information, email momacharlie@hotmail.com. No registration is necessary.

All Ages Chess Club

Second and fourth Sunday of each month, 2:30 p.m.

Participants can practice their skills by playing each other, as well as learn from expert teachers. No registration is necessary. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov

Meet the Artist-Joshua Goodman

Saturday, February 1. 1:00 p.m.

Come meet Joshua Goodman, whose art work will be displayed all month in the library’s lower level. For more information, email jeffrey.stinson@fultoncountyga.gov

Book and Film Club

Saturday, February 1 & 29 3:00 p.m.

Join us to discuss a book and watch the film made based on the book. Register by email: Ellen.Baxter@fultoncountyga.gov. Ages 18 and up.

Evening Storytime

Monday, February 3. 6:30 p.m.

Join us for a cow themed story time and craft. For more information, email erin.parks@fultoncountyga.gov

Women Empowerment Workshop

Monday, February 3. 6:00 p.m.

Self-help coach and author Adele Wang will demonstrate ways to boost your confidence in a variety of situations. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov

Bingo and Pie

Tuesday, February 4. 4:00 p.m.

Come and play bingo and enjoy a slice of pie! No registration necessary. All ages are welcome. For more information email Ellen.Baxter@fultoncountyga.gov.

Harry Potter Book Night

Thursday, February 6. 5:00 p.m.

Celebrate Harry Potter with activities and crafts. For more information, email erin.parks@fultoncountyga.gov.

Guitar Club

Monday, February 9 & 23. 2:00 p.m.

Beginner’s and experienced are encouraged to attend. For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov

Alpharetta Book Club

Tuesday, February 11. 4:30 p.m.

We will discuss Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. For more information, email Carolyn.bean@fultoncountyga.gov.

Debbie Dorman’s Retirement for Women

Thursday, February 13 & 18. 12:00 p.m.

Financial planner Debbie Dorman will discuss why retirement is different for women.

For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov

It’s A Mystery Book Club

Saturday, February 15. 2:00 p.m.

Each month a book from the mystery genre will be discussed. For more information, email

Marcia.divack@fultoncountyga.gov

Debbie Dorman’s Aging Parents Workshop

Saturday, February 22. 10:30 a.m.

Financial planner Debbie Dorman will explain how to financially care for aging parents.

For more information, email Michael.salpeter@fultoncountyga.gov

Foreign Film at the Alpharetta Library

Thursday, February 27. 5:30 p.m.

The Russian film House of Fools will be shown with English subtitles. This film is rated R. People under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, email Carolyn.Bean@fultoncountyga.gov

Friendly Neighborhood Book Club

Thursday, February 27. 5:00 p.m.

We will discuss books in the Boxcar Children series. Read any of the books, then come and talk about why you liked it! For more information, email erin.parks@fultoncountyga.gov or carolyn.bean@fultoncountyga.gov.

Teen Manga Book Club

Friday, February 28. 4:00 p.m.

Join us on the fourth Friday each month to discuss the first few volumes of a selected manga. Trivia, snacks, and more! Ages 13 and up only. For more information, email Hannah.mabry@fultoncountyga.gov

Auburn Avenue Research Library

101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

404.613.4001

The Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop

An Exhibit of Illustrated Africana Children’s Literature

February

The Auburn Avenue Research Library will host The Roots of Rap: 16 Bars on the 4 Pillars of Hip-Hop, a compelling new exhibition featuring the work of award-winning children’s literature artist/illustrator, Frank Morrison.

Research 101| Instructional Class

2nd Floor Reference and Research Reading Room

Thursday, February 6. 7:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Cultural Diversity: The Black Experience | Instructional Class

2nd Floor Reference and Research Reading Room

Thursday, February 13. 7:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Google Basics and Drive| Instructional Class

2nd Floor Reference and Research Reading Room

Thursday, February 20. 7:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Job Readiness & Social Networking | Instructional Class

2nd Floor Reference and Research Reading Room

Thursday, February 27. 7:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Chisolm ’72: Unbought and Unbossed | Community Dialogue and Discussion

Authors and Writers’ Lounge

Thursday, February 5. 6:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Rigged: The Voter Suppression Handbook | Community Dialogue and Discussion

Authors and Writers’ Lounge

Thursday, February 12. 6:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

The Best Democracy Money Can Buy: The Movie | Community Dialogue and Discussion

Authors and Writers’ Lounge

Thursday, February 19. 6:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

Hacking Democracy: A Documentary | Community Dialogue and Discussion

Authors and Writers’ Lounge

Thursday, February 26. 6:00 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public at 101 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30303.

February Community Dialogue and Discussion Description

Wednesday, February. 6:00 p.m.

AARL’s Community Dialogue and Discussions are every Wednesday at 6 pm, free and open to the general public.

It’s Black History Month!

In celebration of Black History Month and throughout the month of February, the AARL will screen intriguing films or documentaries, exploring the history of the Fifteenth Amendment, voter suppression and purging, and the right of blacks to the ballot after the Civil War.

ASALH’s 2020 theme African Americans and the Vote emphasizes the sesquicentennial of the Fifteenth Amendment (1870) and the right of black men to the ballot after the Civil War. During this event, Library screens a film or documentary exploring this year’s Black History Month theme– a discussion portion follows each screening.

Films screened during this program reflect and explore the ongoing struggle on the part of both black men and black women for the right to vote.

The month’s theme has a rich and long history, which begins at the turn of the nineteenth century— in the era of the Early Republic, with the states’ passage of laws that democratized the vote for white men while disfranchising free blacks. All documentaries and films are rated PG-13 and minorities should be accompanied by a mature guardian or parental unit.

Buckhead Library

269 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Cleveland Avenue

47 Cleveland Avenue SW, Atlanta, GA 30315

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Picture Book Storytime

Tuesdays, February 4, 11, 18 and 25 10:30 a.m.

Stories, songs, finger plays, and more! Ages 3-5.

Locations TBA – Check www.afpls.org

Presidents’ Day Trivia Fun

Monday February 10, 2020 3 p.m.

All Ages

Location TBA – Check www.afpls.org

Make Your Own Valentine’s Day Card

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Age 5-up.

Location TBA – Check www.afpls.org

Afternoon of Games

Saturday, February 15. 12:30 p.m.

Old school games. Checkers, Monopoly, Go Fish, and more. All Ages.

Location TBA – Check www.afpls.org

Cleveland Avenue Library/Journeys Adult Book Club

Saturday, February 22. 12:30 p.m.

Enjoy a lively literary discussion. Recommend titles for 2020. Light refreshments will be served. Adults.

Location TBA – Check www.afpls.org

Remembering Black History Month

Monday, February 24. 6 p.m.

Brief Documentary. A lively discussion and more. Light refreshments will be served.

Adults

Location TBA – Check www.afpls.org

For more information, please contact http://afpls.libanswers.com

College Park Library

3647 Main St, College Park, GA 30337

404.612.9601

Winter Reading Challenge

February, we challenge our community to participate with the Beanstack’s Third Annual Winter Reading Challenge. We encourage you to read at least three books during the challenge and track it on fultoncounty.beanstack.org. Participants who finished the challenge will be entered into a drawing to win a prize on March 2nd. Open to all ages.

Read Your Way to Monster Jam and Supercross!

Read (5) books and receive a FREE Kids Ticket to Monster Jam or Supercross with the purchase of a Full-Priced Adult Ticket! Courtesy of the REVVED Up To Read Program. For more information, please stop by your local library.

Become a Volunteens

Help out at the library, learn new skills and earn service hours! The VolunTeens program offers an opportunity for young adults (ages 14-18) to experience a professional work environment and develop basic workplace know-how. VolunTeens assist with a host of different duties and earn service hours. Stop by the Information Services Desk for further information and details.

Game On @ Your Library

Monday-Saturday, February.

Choose Your Own Game. Take a break from studying and grab a friend or two and play a game from our new shelf of games. Let’s play.

Swing by for live jazz at the library: Prodigies of Music- Concert and Master Class

Saturday, February 1. 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy some of the great Jazz standards. For over twenty years, John Robertson and Rosemary Rainey were headliners for Dante’s Down the Hatch. People from all walks of life and places enjoyed their music. Ms. Rainey is sure to take you to yesteryears as she sings some of the lasting standards accompanied by her husband instrumentalist, John Robertson. All ages are welcome.

Valentine’s Day Story Time and Crafts

Monday, February 3. 10:30 a.m.

Children will enjoy listening to stories and making crafts in celebration of Valentine’s Day. 30 participants maximum. Reservations requested.

Teens Coloring Club

Tuesday, February 4. 4:30 p.m.

A stress-relieving session of after-school coloring. Supplies provided. Feel free to bring your own.

Valentine’s Day Afterschool Crafts

Thursday, February 6. 4:00 p.m.

Children will enjoy making crafts in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

CPR/AED Classes

Saturday, February 8. 1:00 P.M.

Vitality Safety Group will be providing CPR and AED training at the College Park Library every 2nd Saturday each month. This is absolutely NO Cost to attend. CPR cards sold separately. Those who need or would like a certification will be require to purchase a course handbook in order to become certified.

Julia Davis, Children’s Author

Monday, February 10. 10:30 a.m.

Join us as we listen to Ms. Davis read books from her “I Love Me” series. Reservations requested.

Estate Planning Seminar: For the Love of Family.

Tuesday, February 11. 5:00 P.M.

During this Valentine week, show your family love by taking care of your Will, Power of Attorney and other important documents. It’s your loved ones who will suffer if you leave them a mess to clean up. Come learn the important things you need to know if you want to keep your family out of court and out of conflict. Attorney Gwendolyn Walker will present. RSVP to Gwen@walkwithwalker.com

Adult Coloring Session

Wednesday, February 12. 2:00 P.M.

Manage stress and unwind while being creative. We will supply coloring pages and colored pencils for adults who would like to join us for a relaxing hour of coloring. Adults

Lego Club for Tweens & Teens

Tuesday, February 12. 4:30 p.m.

Come and participate in an evening of creative fun! Choose from thousands of Lego pieces to construct just about anything you feel like! Registration required.

Valentine’s Day Afterschool Crafts

Thursday, February 13. 4:00 p.m.

Children will enjoy making crafts in celebration of Valentine’s Day.

Moise Michel, Children’s Author

Monday, February 17. 10:30 a.m.

Join us as we listen to Mr. Michel read his book, “Kwame Meets Jackie Robinson,” in recognition of African-American History Month. Reservations requested.

African-American History Scavenger Hunt for Teens

Wednesday, February 19. 4:00 p.m.

Be the first one to find the answers to five questions relevant to African-American History and win a prize! No internet use allowed! Ages 13-18.

African-American History Trivia Game

Thursday, February 20. 4:00 p.m.

Children will have fun learning about African-American history by playing a trivia game.

FREE Lunch & Learn Workshop

Thursday, February 20. 1:00 P.M.

To protect your Social Security Benefits, you must understand how it really works and how much you’re estimate to receive right now. The Social Security Take-A-Stand Initiative is a mainstream call to action. This workshop will provide educational awareness about Social Security and tax-free strategies on how to become “Retirement Ready”

Saturday Storytime with Junior League of Atlanta

Saturday, February 22. 12:30 p.m.

Join The Junior League of Atlanta for a special weekend storytime and craft. For ages 4+ and their caregivers. Free and open to the public.

Vetta Davis, Children’s Author

Monday, February 24. 10:30 a.m.

Join us as we listen to Ms. Davis read her book, ”Little Brown Girl” in recognition of African-American History Month. Reservations requested.

Mega Blocks Club

Wednesday, February 26. 11:00 A.M.

Build skills for school when you learn colors, numbers, shapes and more! Little tots can get ready for school when they use big building blocks to learn everything from shapes, colors, and counting to math and problem solving! Ideal for ages 1 to 4

African-American History Afterschool Crafts

Thursday, February 27. 4:00 p.m.

Children will have fun making crafts in recognition of African-American History Month

Dogwood Library

1838 Donald Lee Hollowell PKWY NW, Atlanta, GA 30318

404.612.3900

Pre-K Storytime

Wednesdays, February. 10:00 a.m. Children will participate in theme related story time with enrichment activities including songs, games, rhymes, and crafts. Ages 4-5. Registration Required.

Adult Coloring Club

Thursdays, February. 12:00 p.m.

Come and join us each Thursday for Adult Coloring and a chance to relax, relieve, stress, and explore your creativity. Adults.

Tech Savvy Seniors

Thursdays, February. 10:00 a.m.

Bring your own device (smartphones, tablets, and computers) to explore fun and exciting new apps and social media sites to communicate with family and friends. Adults. Registration Required.

Dogwood Library Book Club

Tuesday, February 4. 6:00 p.m. Join us for the Dogwood Book Club on the 1st Tuesday of each month.

Location: Chick-Fil-A Northside Dr. Atlanta, GA 30318. Adults. Registration Required.

Dogwood Teen Book Club

Tuesday, February 18. 5:30 p.m. Teens will have the chance to meet new friends and discuss great books. The Teen Book Club will take place the 3rd Tuesday of each month. Ages 12-16.

East Atlanta Library

400 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta, GA 30316

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Storytime at Brownwood Park Recreation Center

Tuesdays. 10:30 a.m.

Join us at the Brownwood Park Recreation Center for stories, songs, playtime, and bubbles!

Youth Chess Club at Brownwood Park

Monday, February 3. 6:00 p.m.

Learn to play with instructor Rodney Lewis or improve you skills by playing against others.

East Point Library

2757 Main St. East Point, GA 30344

404.613.1050

Please check afpls.org for program listing.

East Roswell Library

2301 Holcomb Bridge Rd, Roswell, GA 30076

404.613.4050

Book Publishing 101 Workshop

Saturday, February 1. 2:30 p.m.

Learn the basics of publishing your book through traditional and non-traditional avenues. Presented by BookLogix. Reservations required. Ages: 18+. 404.613.4050

Yoga Class

Mondays, February 3-24. 11:00 a.m. [No class on 2/17]

Learn the fundamental poses of yoga. Bring a mat or towel and wear comfortable clothing. LIMIT 20. Once this limit is reached, the instructor will close the doors. Sponsored by Friends of East Roswell Library, Inc. Ages: 18+. 404.613.4050

Safe Place to Game

Monday, February 3. 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Come play or learn to play trading card games. Reservations required. Ages: 6-14. 404-613-4050

Chess Adventures

Mondays, February 3-24. 11:00 a.m. [No class on 2/17]

Come and play chess with your neighbors and friends. Sponsored by The Friends of the NE/Spruill Oaks Library. Ages: 6-11. 404-613-4050

AARP Foundation Free Tax Preparation

Tuesdays, February 4 – April 14. 11:00 a.m.-2:45 p.m. [No session on 3/24]

Trained tax-aide volunteers will be on site to prepare taxes for free. The tax preparation is available for any age adult that requires assistance. Please bring all pertinent tax documents, including a copy of your previous year’s return, a picture ID, and social security card. Reservations are required. 404-613-4050

Preschool Storytime

Wednesdays, February 5-26. 11:00 a.m.

Stories, songs and activities your whole family will love. Children must be accompanied by an adult caregiver. Ages: 3-5. 404-613-4050

STEM: Real McCoy

Wednesday, February 5. 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Learn about incredible contributions made by influential scientists and have FUN as we do some really cool experiments while honoring these great scientists. Presented by High Touch High Tech. Sponsored by Friends of East Roswell Library, Inc. Reservations required. Ages: 5-10. 404-613-4050.

ESL Conversation Class

Thursdays, February 6-27. 10:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Practice speaking English with other ESL learners and new English speakers in an informal and friendly group setting. Registration is not required. Ages: 18+. 404.613.4050

Yoga Class

Thursdays, February 6-27. 11:00 a.m.

Learn the fundamental poses of yoga. Bring a mat or towel and wear comfortable clothing. LIMIT 20. Once this limit is reached, the instructor will close the doors. Sponsored by Friends of East Roswell Library, Inc. Ages: 18+. 404.613.4050

Needlecrafts Group

Thursdays, February 6-27. 1:00-3:00 p.m.

Join a community of talented needlecraft artists once a week to practice your skills, learn or teach new techniques. Ages: Adult. 404.613.4050

Adult Art Class: Felting

Saturday, February 8. 2:30-4:00 p.m.

All levels welcome. Presented by Out of the Box Art Studio. Sponsored by Friends of East Roswell Library, Inc. Reservations required. Ages: 18+. 404-613-4050

Lego Play

Mondays, February 10 & 24. 3:30 -5:30 p.m.

Lego fans are invited to the library to build, create and have fun. This is a self-guided activity and caregivers must stay in the room.

Making Healthy Transitions Support Group for Women

Wednesday, February 12 & 26. 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join this free support group for women by women with empowering and effective tools and results-oriented handouts used by successful professionals and business around the world. Led by certified life coach. Ages: 18+. 404.613.4050

Valentine’s Make & Take

Wednesday, February 12. 3:30 p.m.

Stop by the library for a Valentine’s Day craft! While supplies last.

Adult Cooking Class: Heart Healthy Cooking (Feb. is National Heart Health Month)

Saturday, February 22. 12:00 p.m.

February is ‘Heart Health’ month. Celebrate American Heart Month with fresh-tasting recipes low in sodium, saturated fat, and cholesterol. Presented by Chef Lynn Ware. Sponsored by Friends of East Roswell Library, Inc. Reservations required. Ages: 18+. 404.613.4050

Happy Tails/READing Paws with Fergus

Wednesday, February 26. 3:30p.m.

Children can sign up to read to Fergus, trained and registered therapy dogs. Work on reading skills with a great listener who loves hearing all kinds of stories.

Writing Memoir: Mining Memory for Creative Expression

Saturday, February 29. 2:30-4:30.

Participants learn memoir format, along with skills to bring scenes and real ‘characters’ to life through the written word. Sponsored by Friends of East Roswell Library, Inc. Reservations required. Ages: 18+. 404-613-4050

Evelyn G. Lowery Library @ Cascade

3665 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta GA 30331

404.613.7000

Computer Basics for Seniors

Tuesdays, February 4, 11, 18, & 25. 6:00 p.m.

Computer classes designed specifically for Seniors. Come and learn computer basics, scam/fraud prevention, social media setup, create email, Internet browsing, and much more! Adults.

Yoga with Yogi

Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19, & 26. 10:30 a.m.

Join us each Wednesday with Yoga instructor Michael “Yogi” Johnson for relaxation bringing an awareness to self and physical manifestation for a happy and healthy life Adults.

Meds with Sed

Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19, & 26. 1:00 p.m.

Join us for meditation on Wednesday afternoons. Sedrick Gardner will guide us in learning ways to quiet and calm the mind, relax the body, and restore an overall sense of well-being. Adults.

Marketing Workshop

Saturday, February 22, 11:00 a.m.

The Great Big Marketing Workshop for Very Small Businesses is presented by Dr. Lisa Richardson and is designed for soloproneurs and microbusinesses with more than one but less than 10 employees. Business owners will learn ways to increase their visibility and achieve the greatest impact with tight budgets and restricted time.

Fairburn Library

60 Valley View Dr. Fairburn, GA 30213

404.613.5750

Ready, Set, Code!

Tuesdays, February. 5:00 p.m.

Computer programming/coding instruction with Edward Deveaux, a computer professional with over 50 years of computer programming and coding experience.

All Ages.

Dancercize!!

Wednesdays, February. 10:30 a.m.

Please join the Friends of the Fairburn Library and the FIT & FINE Line Dancers for dancing fitness and fun.All Ages.

Baby Storytime

Wednesday, February. 10:30 a.m.

Come in for a special storytime where children and caregivers begin to develop language, motor and social skills together. Playtime activities are followed by storytime, songs and fingerplay.

Ages 0-24 months.

Tai Chi

Fridays, February. 2:00 p.m.

Instructor and longtime Tai Chi practitioner Dow Thompson will provide instruction in basic exercise for fitness and self- awareness utilizing Tai Chi principles.

Ages 12 and up.

Make a Valentine’s Day Card

Thursday, February 6. 4:00 p.m.

Drop in and make a card for that special someone!

Ages 5-10

Information Overload

Thursday, February 13. 10 a.m.

Let’s explore the hidden gems on the library’s website including databases, apps and more! Adults. Reservations required.

All Ages.

Black History Month Movie Showing

Thursday, February 13. 4:00 p.m.

A showing of The Price of the Ticket: a film biography of author and civil rights activist James Baldwin.

All Ages.

Introduction to Microsoft Office

Thursday, February 27. 10 a.m.

Participants will learn about the different programs within the Microsoft Office Suite. Reservations required. All Ages.

Glady S. Dennard Library @ South Fulton

4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City, GA 30291

404.613.3092

GED Prep

Mondays – Fridays 10:00 a.m. – 2: 00 p.m. Mondays & Wednesdays 3:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.

Let us help you meet your goal of earning your diploma by attending a GED Prep study skills session. For more information call 404.802.3560

AKA presents multicultural stories

Saturday, February 1. 11:00 a.m.

Children ages 3-9 are invited to hear special stories and enjoy activities.

Teen Movie Night- The Fault in our Stars Rated PG-13

Tuesday, February 4. 5:00pm – 7:00pm

Wonderful Winter Stories

Wednesday, February 5. 10:00 a.m.

Children ages 2-5 hear stories, sing songs and have other winter reading fun. Registration is required for groups.

De-stress Wednesday: Social Media and Teens- How Does Social Media Affect Teenagers Mental Health

Wednesday, February 5. 4:30-5:30pm

Learning Spaces for Early Learners

Mondays, February 3, 10 & 24. 10:00 a.m.

Learning Spaces is designed for caregivers, childcare providers and children ages birth to 5. Join us for music and movement, early learner literacy activities and more. Snacks will be provided. No registration required.

Stories of Our Lives

Wednesday, February 12. 10:00 a.m.

Children ages 2-5 hear stories, sing songs and have other reading fun. Registration is required for groups.

Basic Microsoft Power Point – Part 2

Wednesday, February 12. 10:30 a.m.

Ages College through Senior Adults learn about Power Point.

Personal Finance for the Millennials: Break Free How to Achieve Time and Money Freedom

Thursday, February 13. 6:00pm

Millennials get ready for your future with game breaking wealth building plans

Board Game Bonanza

Teens are invited to explore board games

Thursday, February 13, 5:00pm

Internet Basics – Part 2

Thursday, February 20. 10:30 a.m.

Ages College through Senior Adults learn about Internet Basics.

Teen Tech Time:

Tuesday, February 25 4:30-5:30pm

Introduction to online catalog, Digital Library (eResources) such as Hoopla, Freegal, Georgia Driving Prep and so much more! No registration is required. Ages: 13-19

Stories of Our History

Wednesday, February 26. 10:00 a.m.

Children ages 2-5 hear stories, sing songs and have other reading fun. Registration is required for groups.

Research Tips for Baby Boomers

Thursday, February 27. 6:30pm

Boomers re-discover your library in this quick and painless tour of library resources. Registration is required.

Hapeville Library

525 King Arnold Street, Hapeville, GA 30354

A Reflection of Dr. Martin Luther

Monday, February 3. 11:30 a.m.

Hapeville Manor Assisted Living

Remembering the Past In Black History

Wednesday, February 5. 3:00 p.m.

Country Gardens Assisted Living

Valentine’s Story Time

Thursday,February 6. 10:30 a.m.

Tiny Treasures Academy Child Care Learning Center

Valentine’s Story Time

Thursday, February 13. 10:30 a.m.

Ms. Niecy’s Learning Center

A Reflection of Rosa Parks

Monday, February 17. 11:30 a.m.

Hapeville Manor Assisted Living

Remembering the Past In Black History

Wednesday, February 19. 3:00 p.m.

Country Gardens Assisted Living

Black History Month Story Time

Thursday,February 20. 10:30 a.m.

Tiny Treasures Academy Child Care Learning Center

Black History Month Story Time

Thursday, February 27. 10:30 a.m.

Ms. Niecy’s Learning Center

Kirkwood Library

11 Kirkwood Road SE, Atlanta GA 30317

404.613.7200

Teen and Adult Outreach

Tuesdays –Thursdays. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Contact andaiye.reeves@fultoncountyga.gov to schedule a program or library card drive at your location.

Children’s Outreach

Tuesdays –Thursdays. 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Contact leilani.mcwilliams@fultoncountyga.gov to schedule a program or library card drive at your location.

Drop In Computer Lab

Daily, during hours of operation.

Get one-on-one assistance (as time allows) with your computer needs and online library resources. All ages.

Kirkwood Branch Art Gallery

Daily, during hours of operation.

Visit our meeting room and teen space to view the latest art exhibits from local artists! All ages.

Sensory Break Box

Daily, during hours of operation.

“Borrow” a pair of noise-canceling headphones, a fidget toy or bubble timer while you’re at the library to ensure a comfortable visit. Ask at the information desk. All ages.

Teeny Tiny Tots Story Time

Wednesdays, February 5 – 26. 10:30 a.m.

Move, sing listen to stories and meet other babies and preschoolers in the neighborhood. Ages 6-36 months.

AARP Free Tax Help!

Thursdays & Fridays, February 6 – 28. 10:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Thurs.; 11:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. on Fri.

Bring photo IDs, Social Security or Medicare cards, last year’s tax return and the income, interest and deductible expense documents for your 2019 return. Ages 18 and up.

Let’s Move In Libraries: Take Your Child to the Library Day Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, February 8. During hours of operation.

Celebrate Take Your Child to the Library Day and Kite Flying Day by finding all the kites hidden in the library! Pick up your scavenger hunt card and turn it in to be eligible for the grand prize! All ages.

Valentine’s Day Sensory-Friendly Family Movie Night

Monday, February 10. 5:30 p.m.

Celebrate love with the film Wall-E, a “robot love story…and human cautionary tale.” Limited seating, dim lights, lower sound and an intermission make the experience sensory-friendly and inclusive. Register via Eventbrite. All ages.

Metro Atlanta Intown Social Support Group Meeting

Thursday, February 20. 4:00 p.m.

Want to meet other like-minded autistic adults, their parents/caregivers, and other interested individuals? This is the place for you! Adults.

African–American Family Tree Genealogy Workshop

Saturday, February 22. 11:00 a.m.

Celebrate Black History Month by learning how to research your African–American family tree. Ages 13 and up.

Tell A Fairy Tale Day

Wednesday, February 26. 4:00 p.m.

Come and share your “Once Upon A Time” favorite fairy tale and dress up as the character!

Ages 5-12 years.

Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta

1463 Pryor Road, Atlanta, GA 30315

404.613.5771

Friday Films

Fridays, February. 1:00 p.m.

Join us each Friday for a snack and a blockbuster movie.

Heartsaver CPR & AED Classes

Tuesdays, February. 10:00 a.m.

The Vitality Safety Group will provide free CPR, First Aid, and AED training. CPR cards sold separately. Those who need or would like a certification card will be required to purchase a course handbook in order to become certified.

Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation

Wednesdays, February. 3:00 pm

The Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation will be onsite sharing information about their programs:

Safe and Stable Homes Office and Safe Family Office; For individuals experiencing Intimate Partner

Abuse (TPOs, Custody, Divorce, and etc.), and Wage Dispute Landlord Tenant Issues (Poor Living Conditions, Unreturned security deposits, illegal evictions).

StoryTime

Wednesdays, February. 10:30 AM.

Come join us while we increase a child’s attention span and motor skills that includes a combination of books, music, dancing, singing, puppets and crafts. Each week stories are read to energize, engage children mind and help develop social skills.

Adult Coloring

Thursdays, February. 3:00p.m.

Are you stressed? Come unwind and experience the latest trend in relaxation, adult coloring. Turn your phone off, unplug your computer, and join us as we relax, color, and listen to soothing music. Please BYOP (Bring Your Own Pencils) markers, crayons, coloring books or pages. We will provide some adult coloring pages to get you started.

Write Time Writers

Tuesdays, February 4 & 18. 11:00 a.m.

The Write Time writers group will inspire, encourage and work with attendees of all ages on various styles of writing, including memoirs, short stories, poetry and fiction. Sandra Hughes is the facilitator.

Japanese Class

Wednesday, February 5 & 19. 3:30 pm.

Learn how to speak Japanese. No prior Japanese language education required. Open to users 18 and above. Contact roger.chesley@fultoncountyga.gov for more information.

Atlanta Land Trust Community Information Session

Saturday, February 8. 1:00 p.m.

Future homebuyers and community members are invited to join us for a free information session on how the Atlanta Land Trust is creating permanently affordable homes in Atlanta using the community land trust model.

One on One Foundation Center (Candid) Counseling

Monday, February 10. 10:00 am.

Meet with Candid staff to receive assistance with topics such as: Searching the Foundation Directory Online and Grants to Individuals; Tips on proposal writing; Navigating resources on nonprofit management; and Accessing eBooks.

Home Buying Education Series

Saturday, February 22. 12:00 pm

The Home Buying Education classes will help prepare potential home owners in the home buying process. This class will focus on a 10-step process. Topics covered are obtaining a mortgage, role of the real estate agent, protecting your investment, and credit. Tori Nunley is the facilitator.

Introduction to Finding Grants for Nonprofits

Tuesday, February 25. 3:00 pm

Are you new to the field of grantseeking? Discover what funders are looking for in nonprofits seeking grants and how to find potential funders in this introductory course.

Martin Luther King Jr. Library

409 John Wesley Dobbs Ave, Atlanta, GA 30312

404.730.1185

Preschool Storytime

Wednesday, February 5, 12, & 19. 10:30 a.m.

Join us for fun-filled time of stories, rhymes, and songs for children ages 3-5 years old. Sessions last approximately 30 minutes. Children can attend without an adult, though the adult must stay in the library

Ages 3-5

Adult Coloring

Friday, February 7. 10:30 a.m.

Manage stress and unwind while being creative. We will supply coloring pages and colored pencils for adults who would like to join us for a relaxing hour of coloring.

Adults

Black History Month Storytime

Tuesday, February 11 & 25. 10:30 a.m.

Toddlers and Preschoolers may join us for Storytime featuring picture books by African American writers.

Ages 3-5

Jiggling Jell-O Craft

Saturday, February 15. 2:00 p.m.

National Jell-O week is the second week of February, so let’s play with our food! Come and squish Jell-O through your fingers, paint with Jell-O, decorate Jell-O, and, of course, eat Jell-O. This is a family program and no registration required.

Lego Zone

Tuesday, February 18. 10:30 a.m.

Bring your imagination and join us for fun with LEGOs! Children and their parents will have a chance to show off their building skills with LEGOs (provided by the Library). Blocks of various sizes will be provided for children ages 3-10. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Ages 3-10

Tell-Tale Book Club

Saturday, February 22. 10:30 a.m.

Join the discussion in our monthly book club full of fellowship and fun. For information on this month’s book please call the branch.

Crocheting for Beginner’s

Friday, February 28. 10:30 a.m.

Interested in learning how to crochet, join us in this beginner’s class.

Adults

Drop in Computer Lab

Daily, during hours of operation. Need computer assistance and no time to attend a class? Obtain one-on-one direct assistance (which time will allow) with your computer needs on on-line resources.

All ages.

Mechanicsville Library

400 Formwalt St., SW, Atlanta, GA 30312

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter*

Metropolitan Library

1332 Metropolitan PKWY, Atlanta, GA 30310

404.613.5722

Storytime

Wednesdays, February. 10:30 a.m.

Stories and other early literacy fun with Metropolitan Library Staff. Ages 3-5.

Homework Help

Mondays and Wednesdays, February. 4:00-6:00p.m.

Students can drop-in for homework help in Reading, Math, Science and Social Studies. Ages 5-12.

.

Learning Spaces

Thursdays, February. 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

United Way volunteers introduce children ages 0-5 to learning through play.

Lego Play

Thursdays, February. 4:00 p.m.

Come create your own lego masterpiece! All ages welcome.

Black History Presentation:

Back to Our Future; A One Woman Tribute to Sojourner Truth

Saturday, February 8. 2:30 p.m.

Learn Linux @ Your Library

Sunday, February 16. 2:00 p.m.

Learn to install and use the FREE open source operating system called Fedora Linux. You will be exposed to fundamental hardware concepts such as memory, storage, processor and operating systems.

Black History Presentation: Black Authors that Paved the Way

Saturday, February 22. 2:00 p.m.

Brother King Kevin Dorival, African-Haitian, mentor, filmmaker, and 3x author will present on Black Authors that paved the way, from Phillis Wheatley of 1773 all the way up to today’s black famous writers. The presentation will get young and old writers excited about the business of reading, writing, and book publishing. Also, the presentation will help to develop the cultural awareness and consciousness of the contribution people of African descent have made to improve society through literature. All Ages

Milton Library

855 Mayfield Rd., Milton, GA 30009

404.613.4402

Yoga for Everyone

Saturday, February 1. 11:00 a.m.

Join us for a relaxing start to your weekend with yoga led by Mita. All ages welcome, please bring your own mat. Every Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Additional dates in Feb. 8, 15, 22, 29.. All Ages.

Kidgineers and STEM Workshop

Saturday, February 1. 12:00 p.m.

Join us as we complete our series of engineering and STEM workshops and as we celebrate Engineers Week. Join us as we do computing activities like coding and robotics, in addition to engineering activities like hoop gliders and making lip balm. Professional engineers and computer scientists will come and talk to the girls about their careers and the career options in STEM fields. Ages 8-15.

Dungeons and Dragons

Sunday, February 2. 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Join our Dungeon Masters as they lead Adventurers in this classic role playing game. Please contact the public service desk for more details and to sign up. Additional date: Feb 16.

Turning 65: Understanding Medicare and other Redtape with Bonnie Dobbs.

Monday, February 3. 2:00 p.m.

Need help enrolling in a plan? Need help understanding Medicare and how Medicare works with your plan. For registration and or additional questions you can reach Ms. Dobbs at 706-889-8889.

Stories for Shorties

Tuesday, February 4. 10:30 a.m.

Join us with our weekly story time including finger plays and music. Look for special story times throughout the month. Additional Tuesday morning story times in January 11, 18, 25. . Ages 0-5.

Dungeons and Dragons

Tuesday, February 4. 5:30 p.m.

Join our Dungeon Masters as they lead Adventurers in this classic role playing game. Please contact the public service desk for more details and to sign up. Ages 12+.

Wednesday Morning Yoga

Wednesday, February 5. 10:30 a.m.

Join us for a mid-week relaxing yoga session. Please bring your own mat. Additional dates in Feb. 12, 19, 26. All ages.

Preschool S.T.E.M. Storytime with Ms. Hannah

Wednesday, February 5. 11:00 a.m.

Learn S.T.E.M. concepts with Ms. Hannah from Fulton County Public Works for a fun preschool story time once a month.

Valentine’s Day Holiday Art with John Creek Arts Council

Wednesday, February 5. 6:00 p.m.

Johns Creek Art Center provides a professional art lesson featuring our very popular Valentine’s Day. Ages 5 and above with caregiver. Registration is required. Limit first 15 children.

Contact: karen.kennedy@fultoncountyga.gov.

Milton Community Crochet Circle

Thursday, February 6. 11:00 a.m.

Join us as we crochet, talk, laugh and share ideas. Bring your own supplies and all levels welcome! We routinely donate projects to local community groups. Additional dates in Feb. 13, 20, 27. Ages 18+.

Tax Aide Help with AARP

Thursday, February 6. 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Join the volunteers from AARP as they help you with 2019 tax preparation. Limited seating and on a first come first served basis. Please see the following link for more details and required paperwork needed. http://www.socialweb.net/Clients/AFPL/milton.lasso?id=223107

Additional dates in Feb. 13, 20, 27. Tax help will be available every Thursday through April 9, 2020.

Rug Hooking Club

Friday, February 7. 10:00am.

Join The Northside Rug Hookers, part of the Dogwood Chapter of the Association of Traditional Hooking Artists, meets to develop and promote interest in the art of rug hooking. We gather to work on our rug hooking projects, to share ideas and talents, help each other when needed, and celebrate our love for the art of rug hooking. Additional date: Feb.. 21.

New Mom Support Group

Friday, February 7. 10:30 a.m.

Join Sophia Sarris, RN, BSN, IBCLC as she leads a New Mom Support Group; a strong circle of support can be a saving grace as you travel through this stage in your life. Topics may vary each week, to include lactation support and guidance. Please be sure you and your baby are feeling well. No siblings please. Reservations are not needed, for additional information please contact 404-449-5595. Additional dates: February 14, 21, & 28..

Ballet Storytime

Friday, February 7. 11:00 a.m.

Join Maia Charamis, professional dancer with the Kit Modus Dance Company as she leads us in a special ballet storytime and brief dance demonstration. Look for additional dance programs led by Ms. Charanis later in 2020. Ages 5+.

Mah Jong Meet-up

Friday, February 7. 1:00 p.m.

Gather Friday afternoons and meet others who want to play Mah Jong! Additional dates in February 14, 21, & 28..

Safe Place to Game

Friday, February 7. 4:30 p.m.

Join us as we bring out our Pokemon, Yu Gi Oh and other card games to play. Ages 8+.

Books with Pups- Humane Hearts

Saturday, February 8. 10:30 a.m.

Shadow is back! Read to a friendly therapy dog with Humane Hearts volunteer, Ms. Keri and Shadow.

Great for reluctant readers and kids looking to build fluency skills and improve confidence! Each child will read one-on-one to a therapy for fifteen minutes. Ages 5 and up. Space is limited, email to sign up: liane.wagner@fultoncountyga.gov

CRAFTERnoon for Tweens and Teens

Saturday, February 8. 1:30 p.m.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day by making a fabric heart bookmark and learning several sewing stitches. Registration required. Ages 10-18.

Books with Pups with Canine Assistants

Tuesday, February 11. 4:00 p.m.

Mr. Fitz is back! Read to a friendly therapy dog with one of Canine Assistant’s K-9 Kids wonderful volunteers. Great for reluctant readers and kids looking to build fluency skills and improve confidence! Each child will read one-on-one to a therapy dog for fifteen minutes.

Ages 5 and up. Space is limited, MUST email to sign up: liane.wagner@fultoncountyga.gov Additional date: Feb. 25.

Sci-Fi Book Club

Tuesday, February 11. 6:30 p.m.

Join us as we examine classic Sci-Fi titles in our once a month book discussion. The February title is Redshirts by John Scalzi. Copies of the Book will be available at the Milton Library public service desk.

Wonderful Wednesdays: Senior Board Games

Wednesday, February 12. 10:00 a.m.

Join us as we bring out our classic board games (you can bring one of your own games too) as we provide space for you to congregate and play checkers, chess, jenga…the choice is limitless. Additional date in Feb. 26.

Cool Coding Club

Wednesday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m.

Want to learn to code? Come and check out the Cool Coding program, sponsored by the Milton Library Teen Advisory Board.

Ages 10 – 14, all skill levels welcome. Bring your own device. Additional dates: March 11.

CRAFTerdark (for adults) at Milton Library

Wednesday, February 12. 6:30 p.m.

Create a small bowl from upcycled magazine pages. Ages 18+. Registration required.

Tech Thursdays

Thursday, February 13. 10:00 a.m.

Join Ms. Patricia as she leads you in getting the most out of your library card with the electronic resources the Fulton County Public Library provides as well as individual instruction help if needed.

Teens + Doggos = SELFCARE

Thursday, February 13. 4:00 p.m.

Teens! Do exams have you stressed?!? Come and meet a friendly pup! Featuring: Hesston, winner of the Milton Library’s 2018 Service Canine Excellence Award for Doggie Dedication. Additional date in Feb, 27. Ages 12 and up.

Midday at Milton Book Discussion

Friday, February 14. 11:00 a.m.

Join us for our monthly book discussion group as we read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler. Copies will be available at the Milton Library public service desk. Ages 18+.

Badger and Fox Book Club

Sunday, February 16. 2:30 p.m.

Come and participate in a fun book club where we will discuss books monthly and have team trivia. Snacks included! Email liane.wagner@fultoncountyga.gov to RSVP! Reserved copies of books will be available on a first come, first checked-out basis.

Teen Book Club

Sunday, February 16. 3:30 p.m.

Join Ms. Liane as we expand our monthly book club groups with a teen book discussion group. Email liane.wagner@fultoncountyga.gov to RSVP. Reserved copies of books will be available on a first come first served basis.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover

Tuesday, February 18.

Join us in our on-going stuffed animal sleepover. Registration required. After registration we’ll send you a google doc to fill out to help the library staff select a handful of books for your child to check out the day after the sleepover. We’ll provide you with some fun photos of your stuffed animal’s sleepover at the Milton Library.

Budding Artist Collective with My Clayground

Wednesday, February 19. 4:00 p.m.

Have fun and learn a new art technique each month with Ms. Libby and our friends from MY CLAYGROUND. Space is limited, advanced registration is required. Registration tickets given out at the Milton Library public service desk the Saturday before the program. Ages 5-11.

Learn how to play Mah Jong

Saturday, February 22. 10:00 a.m.

Join us as we start a 6 week class teaching you how to play Mah Jong. Class will meet for six consecutive weeks and registration is required for limited seating. Additional dates: Feb. 29, March 7, 14, 21, 28.

AstroKids and Milton Astronomy Club

Saturday, February 22. 2:00 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

Join Mr. Jeff or Mr. Phil as they lead us on a journey through the stars in his exploration of the universe. AstroKids ages 8+ with parent. AstroKids at 2:00 p.m., Astronomy Club at 3:15 p.m.

Milton History Book Club

Tuesday, February 25. 6:00 p.m.

We invite you to join us as we discuss Walking the Bible by Bruce Feiler Copies of the book will be available at the Milton Branch public service desk. Ages 18+.

Meet author Peter Lee

Tuesday, February 25. 6:30 p.m.

Please join us as we welcome author Peter Lee as he discusses his book Spectacular Bid: The Last Super Horse of the Twentieth Century on the 1979 Kentucky Derby winner Spectacular Bid. A small injury kept Spectacular Bid from winning the Triple Crown, and Mr. Lee will share the story of this majestic thoroughbred. Ages 18+.

College Savings and Planning

Tuesday, February 26. 6:00 p.m.

Join Financial Planner Amin Mitha from The Piedmont Group as he leads us in learning about starting college savings plans. Mr. Mitha will return in April for another seminar. Ages. 5+.

Milton Lego Club

Thursday, February 27. 4:00 p.m.

Statistics show that there are 63 Legos per person on the earth…that’s a lot of Legos. Come let your imaginations flow and we pull out our Legos and allow you to build and create Great opportunity to make friends & gain confidence speaking in front of groups. Ages 5+.

Bootcamp for Divorcing Women

Saturday, February 29. 10:00 a.m.

Are you separated, considering or currently in the process of divorce? This is a difficult and emotional time. You have so many questions. We can help. Learn how to navigate this process from a legal, information gathering, financial and emotional perspective and avoid some of the most common pitfalls of the divorce process. Bring a sack lunch; for more details please call Debbie Dorman 770-377-4941.

Northeast/Spruill Oaks Library

9560 Spruill Rd, Johns Creek, GA 30022

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Johns Creek Poetry Group

Saturday, February 1. 10:15 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE ALPHARETTA LIBRARY, 10 PARK PLAZA, ALPHARETTA, 30009.

Hear published poets lead the discussion and workshops for adults, teens, ‘tweens.

Cheer Up Winter! Paint a Cardinal in the Snow!

Saturday, February 1. 10:30 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE EAST ROSWELL LIBRARY, 2301 HOLCOMB BRIDGE ROAD, ROSWELL, GA 30076.

Join the Out of the Box instructor with adults and teens to paint a beautiful

cardinal with its bird house in the snow.

Reservations required: Karen.Swenson@fultoncountyga.gov.

Chess Club for Children

Mondays, February 3, 10 & 24. 6:00 p.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE EAST ROSWELL LIBRARY, 2301 HOLCOMB BRIDGE ROAD, ROSWELL, GA 30076.

Children are welcome to join in the fun with chess matches weekly. No experience necessary. 404-613-4050.

Free ESL Classes

Tuesdays, February. 10:45 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED AT THE AUTREY MILL NATURE CENTER

WARSAW CHURCH, 9770 AUTREY MILL ROAD, JOHNS CREEK, 30022.

Come talk with other participants learning conversational skills.

Northeast/Spruill Oaks Library Book Club

Tuesday, February 4. 11:00 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE EAST ROSWELL LIBRARY, 2301 HOLCOMB BRIDGE ROAD, ROSWELL, GA 30076.

Come, even if you haven’t read the book – all are welcome! February’s book is The Glass Castle by Jeanette Walls.

Line Dancing with Jean Chen

Tuesdays, February. 1:00 p.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE ALPHARETTA LIBRARY, 10 PARK PLAZA, ALPHARETTA, 30009.

Join veteran teacher Jean Chen as she leads a variety of dance styles to music.

Crafternoon

Tuesday, February 4. 4 p.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE ALPHARETTA LIBRARY, 10 PARK PLAZA, ALPHARETTA, 30009.

Come create a fun craft.

Storytime

Wednesdays, February 5 & 26. 10:30 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO JOHNS CREEK BOOKS & GIFTS, 6000 MEDLOCK BRIDGE PKWY SUITE B500, JOHNS CREEK, 30022.

Join us for storytime and a simple craft.

Northeast/Spruill Oaks Pop-up Library

Wednesdays, February. 1:00 p.m.

JOHNS CREEK CITY HALL, 11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, 30097

Sign up for a card; learn databases. 2:00 p.m. children’s storytime.

Storytime

Wednesdays, February. 2:00 p.m.

JOHNS CREEK CITY HALL, 11360 LAKEFIELD DRIVE, JOHNS CREEK, 30097

Join us for storytime and a simple craft.

Free Citizenship Classes

Thursdays, February. 11:00 a.m.

NEWTOWN PARK COMMUNITY CLUBHOUSE, 3115 OLD ALABAMA ROAD, JOHNS CREEK, 30022.

This class will offer instruction to help you pass the Naturalization Test.

Reservations required: Yuliya.Hadzhieva@fultoncountyga.gov

Storytime

Fridays, February 7 & 21. 10:30 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO JOHNS CREEK BOOKS & GIFTS, 6000 MEDLOCK BRIDGE PKWY SUITE B500, JOHNS CREEK, 30022.

Join us for storytime and a simple craft.

Won Yoga and Meditation with Vickie Fudurich

Fridays, February. 11:00 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE NEWTOWN PARK CLUB HOUSE, 3150 OLD ALABAMA ROAD, JOHNS CREEK, 30022.

Experience yoga for stretching, strength and serenity.

CAREing Paws

Tuesday, February 11. 3:30 p.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO JOHNS CREEK BOOKS & GIFTS, 6000 MEDLOCK BRIDGE PKWY SUITE B500, JOHNS CREEK, 30022.

Come read to Rizzo the licensed therapy dog. Registration required: Janet.Wingard@fultoncountyga.gov.

Healthy Transitions for Women Support Group

Wednesdays, February 12 & 26. 10:30 a.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO THE EAST ROSWELL LIBRARY, 2301 HOLCOMB BRIDGE ROAD, ROSWELL, GA 30076.

90-minute support group for women led by certified life coach.

Speech Factory: Public Speaking for Teens

Sundays, February 16 & 23. 3:00 p.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO JOHNS CREEK CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 10800 BELL ROAD, DULUTH, GA 30097.

Register your teen to learn the art of public speaking. Registration required: Janet.Wingard@fultoncountyga.gov.

Middle Grades Classics Book Club

Thursday, February 20. 1:00 p.m.

TEMPORARILY RELOCATED TO JOHNS CREEK BOOKS & GIFTS, 6000 MEDLOCK BRIDGE PKWY SUITE B500, JOHNS CREEK, 30022.

Join us for a discussion of a classic middle grades book. February’s book is Charlotte’s Web by E.B. White.

Northside Library

3295 Northside PKWY NW, Atlanta GA 30327

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing

2489 Perry Boulevard NW, Atlanta GA 30318

404.613.4364

Black History Movie Mondays

Mondays, February 3 and 10. 4:30 p.m.

Participants watch the movies Malcolm X the first Monday and Mandela: The Long Walk to Freedom the following Monday. Program participants may bring snacks if desired. Teens & Adults. Reservations required.

Learning Spaces Early Learning Initiative

Tuesdays, February. 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Parents and caregivers are invited to bring their children age 0-5 to this early learning program that focuses on literacy and cognitive development. Registration is required.

Tween & Teen Afterschool Games

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, February. 3:30 p.m.

Tweens and teens will enjoy playing games including Scrabble, Uno, Taboo, and Jenga. Ages 10-18. Reservations required.

Little Solider Boy Storytime

Wednesday, February 5. 11:00 a.m.

Come hear a story about a little boy who joins the army at a very young age. Ages 2-7. Registration is required for groups.

A Women Named Moses

Thursday, February 6. 4:00 p.m.

Children will learn about the famous freedom leader Harriet Tubman. Ages 8-12.

Thursday Morning Matinee

Thursdays, February 6 and 20. 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy a morning movie. Program participants may bring lunch or snacks if desired. Adults and Seniors. Reservations required.

Natural Beauty – STEAM

Friday, February 7. 4:30 p.m.

Learn the benefits of using natural beauty products and about STEAM careers in the beauty industry. In addition, participants will make a natural beauty product to take home. Tweens and Teens. Reservations required.

Family Bake Night

Monday, February 10. 5:00 p.m.

Share your favorite baking recipes with the family. All Ages.

Build a Better Resume

Tuesdays, February 11 and 18. 11:00 a.m.

Learn how to build a Resume in the library’s Testing & Education Reference Center (TERC) database. Please bring a flash drive with you. Adults. Reservations required.

Pre-School Storytime

Wednesdays, February 12 and 26. 11:00 a.m.

A weekly session of stories, songs, dancing and crafting. Ages 3-5. Registration is required for groups.

Name That Person – Black History Trivia

Thursday, February 13. 3:30 p.m.

Young people will test their knowledge of Black History with trivia questions. Ages 9-13.

Kreative Krafts

Saturday, February 15. 3:00 p.m.

Participants will work on art projects inspired by people and events in Black History and present their art project and inspiration for the art project to the group. Tweens and Teens. Reservations required.

I Love My Library!

Tuesday, February 18-22. 3:30 pm.

Come celebrate your love of the library all week long with games, fun and treats. Ages 5-12.

Plant a Seed for Greatness

Wednesday, February 19. 11:00 a.m.

Come plant seeds to start off the beginning of planting season. Ages 3-5. Registration is required for groups.

Jump Start Your Heart!

Thursday, February 20. 4:00 p.m.

Young people will jump rope to help keep their hearts healthy. Ages 9-12.

It’s All About Me!

Wednesday, February 26. 4:00 p.m.

In honor of Self-Esteem Month children will create their own vision boards. Age 9-12. Registration is required.

Adult Games Day

Thursday, February 27. 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy playing games including Scrabble, Uno, Taboo, Jenga etc. Adults & Seniors. Reservations required.

Who am I?

Thursday, February 27. 4:00 p.m.

Young people will share quotes from famous African American Leaders and discuss their significance in history. Ages 8-12. Registration is required.

Ocee Library

5090 Abbotts Bridge Road. Johns Creek, GA 30005

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

CAST Math Tutoring

Johns Creek Books & Gifts, 6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Sundays: February 2, 9, 23. 1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Skilled high school math students coach younger students. Bring your homework questions.

Contact: karen.kennedy@fultoncountyga.gov

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Preschool Story Time

Music in Me, 11705 Jones Bridge Rd A203, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Tuesdays: February 4, 11, 18, 25. 10:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m.

Holiday story times with crafts for preschoolers with caregiver.

Contact: aaron.brown@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Valentine’s Day Holiday Art with Johns Creek Art Center

Milton Branch Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009

Wednesday, February 5. 6:00 pm

Johns Creek Art Center provides a professional art lesson featuring our very popular Valentine’s Day. Ages 5 and above with caregiver. Registration is required. Limit first 15 children.

Contact: karen.kennedy@fultoncountyga.gov. Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Family Yoga

Music in Me, 11705 Jones Bridge Rd A203, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Wednesdays: February. 4 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Yoga for families! Bring a yoga mat or towel and wear loose comfortable clothes. Open to parents, grandparents, and preschool patrons. Contact: karen.kennedy@fultoncountyga.gov. Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

French Club

Lavena Café, 11585 Jones Bridge Rd Ste 230, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Thursdays: February 6, 13, 20. 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.

Practice speaking French with others. For adults. Contact: aaron.brown@fultoncountyga.gov. Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Young Artists

Johns Creek Books & Gifts, 6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Saturday, February. 3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Learn the basic techniques of drawing, painting, elements of art, principles of design and cartoon / Anime drawing. Ages 5 and above. Registration not required. Contact: karen.kennedy@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Energy Yoga

Music in Me, 11705 Jones Bridge Rd A203, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Sundays: February. 4:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.

Physical exercises to open and clear energy. Utilizes Qi Gong and meditation techniques. Bring a yoga mat or towel and wear loose comfortable clothes. Adults. Contact: ryland.johnson@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Ocee Yoga & Meditation

Newtown Community Center, 3115 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Mondays: February 3, 10, 24. 10:30 a.m.– 11:30 a.m.

Introduces basic yoga and meditation techniques for beginners. Bring a yoga mat or towel and wear loose comfortable clothes. Adults. Contact: ryland.johnson@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Baby Story Time

Music in Me, 11705 Jones Bridge Rd A203, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Fridays: February. 10:00 a.m.–10:30 a.m.

Join us for a special themed story time for babies. Ages 0 to 2 with caregiver. Contact: karen.kennedy@fultoncountyga.gov. Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Teen Advisory Board

Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Saturday, February 8. 3:00 – 4:00 p.m.

TEENS: Volunteer by sharing your ideas for library programs for kids and teens.

Contact: aaron.brown@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Writing Group

Lavena Café, 11585 Jones Bridge Rd Ste 230, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Saturday, February 15. 2:00 – 3:00 p.m.

We’ll read texts from renowned authors to inspire our own writing and share with the group. For Black History Month, we’ll read poems from Maya Angelou.

Contact: aaron.brown@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Group Classes

Johns Creek Books and Gifts, 6000 Medlock Bridge Pkwy Suite B500, Johns Creek, GA 30022

Thursdays, February. 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Group classes in conversational English as a Second Language. First come, first served. No advanced registration. No textbooks needed. Ages 18 and up. Contact: ryland.johnson@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

English as a Second Language (ESL)

Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, GA 30009

Mondays, February 3, 10, 24. 11:00 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Group classes in conversational English as a Second Language. First come, first served. No textbooks needed. No advanced registration is necessary. Adults. Contact: ryland.johnson@fultoncountyga.gov.

Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Career Readiness Workshop: Interviewing Tips & Techniques

Milton Branch Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton, GA 30009

Saturday, February 29 2:00 p.m.

Who should attend? Job seekers and students who want to ace their college or job interview. Presented by skilled talent development specialist, Ms. Shermaine Perry, Chief Learning Officer of Innovation Consultants of DeKalb. What You’ll Get From this Workshop? Learn how to decode job postings. Create strategic interview questions. Get a competitive edge in the interview. A Guide to Interviewing. No registration required. Contact: karen.kennedy@fultoncountyga.gov. Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Palmetto Library

9111 Cascade Palmetto HWY, Palmetto GA 30268

404.613.4075

Pre – school storytime.

Tuesdays, February. 10:30 a.m.

Children will enjoy an interactive storytime program that will include stories, songs, music, and arts & crafts.

Ages: 3-5.

Coding, Computer Building and Programming for Kids.

Thursdays, February. 5:00 p.m.

Participants are introduced to coding, computer language, programming, and design.

Ages: 8-13.

Barn yard Baby & Toddler Storytime:

Thursdays, February. 10:30 a.m.

Join us for stories, music, rhymes and more. Ages: 0-3

Dancercise Class

Fridays, February. 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Join our seniors in this dancing and exercise class to increase your muscular strength, endurance and motor fitness. Ages: Seniors.

Yoga and Meditation Classes

Thursdays, February. 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Join us in this class to get the benefits of Yoga and Meditation which among other things include, increasing flexibility & strength, lowering blood pressure and toning muscles. Ages: Adults

Crochet Class with Ms. Rhonda

Thursdays, February. 4:00 p.m.

Join us for an evening of fun, crocheting your own garments. Ages: Adults

Introduction to Internet

Thursday, February 6 & 20. 2:00-3:30 p.m.

Participants will learn internet basics including using different internet browsers and search engines. They will also learn how to download videos to Youtube Platforms. Become a master of the Web. Ages: Adults.

Palmetto Computer Class @Baptist Manor Senior Center

Wednesdays: February 19. 1:30.2:30p.m.

Seniors will learn how to download videos to YouTube and how to access their cell phones. Ages: Seniors

How Much Do You Know About Black History? Quiz.

February 3 – 31. 12:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

In Celebration of Black History Month, teens will be challenged with a series of questions related to Black History. Ages: Teens

Giddy Up Inspirational Book Club

Thursday, February 13, 5:00 p.m.

“Beautiful mind inspires others”. Come join us to discuss a selected book every month during our book club meeting. Ages: Adults

Heart O’ Love! Valentine’s Day Crafts!

Friday, February 14. 10:30a.m

Participants will make Valentine’s Day cards for their loved ones. Ages: 4-8.

Mardi Gras Mask Make and Take Craft!

Tuesday, February 25. 4:30 p.m.

Come join us celebrate Mardi Gras with mask making and listening to music. Ages: 10-17.

Celebrating African American Women!

Wednesday, February 26. 4:30 p.m.

Children will listen to stories about African American Women and their roles in American History. Ages: 4-10.

Peachtree Library

1315 Peachtree St., NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

404.885.7830

Toddler Time

Mondays, February 3, 10. 24. 10:30 a.m.

Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays. February. 10:30 a.m.

Love, Love Me Do Storytime for Zero to 2

Wednesdays, February. 10:30 a.m.

Following the Mother Goose on the Loose method, during our 30-minute session we will recite rhymes and sing simple songs, play with bells and scarves, and more.

Monday Yoga With Michael

Mondays, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Join instructor Michael Johnson to a gentle and relaxing way to improve your physical health and mental outlook .

Wednesday Yoga With Michael

Wednesdays, 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Join instructor Michael Johnson to a gentle and relaxing way to improve your physical health and mental outlook

Thursday Yoga With Michael

Thursdays, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Join instructor Michael Johnson to a gentle and relaxing way to improve your physical health and mental outlook .

Entergywork/Reiki

Thursdays, 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

An opportunity to receive channeled energy from the spiritual world through a personal medium. Immediately following Yoga.

Friday Yoga With Michael

Fridays, 12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Join instructor Michael Johnson to a gentle and relaxing way to improve your physical health and mental outlook .

Kids Origami Club

Saturday, February 15, 3:30 – 5:00 p.m.

Ponce De Leon Library

980 Ponce de Leon Avenue NE, Atlanta, GA 30306

*This library will be closed for renovations during the winter. Programs will be hosted off-site. Check afpls.org for the most current schedule.

Storytime at the Plaza

Tuesday, February 11, 18, & 25 10:30 am

Join us at the Plaza Theatre for a storytime geared towards children ages 0-3 with caregivers. Visit www.facebook.com/fulcolibrary to follow us and receive notifications.

Roswell Library

115 Norcross St., Roswell, GA 30075

404.612.9700

Opening January 3rd! New programs coming soon!

Sandy Springs Library

395 Mount Vernon HWY., Sandy Springs, GA 30328

404.612.9700

Creative Writing for Adults

Mondays, 10:00 a.m.

Join us and meet other writers. Participants will have the opportunity to have their writing projects seen and heard. Give and receive constructive comments from your fellow writers. To register, email dthomas555@aol.com

ESL

Mondays, 6:00 p.m.

Brush up on your English language skills with teachers from the Literacy Volunteers of Metro Atlanta.

Tai Chi

Mondays, 7:00 p.m.

Breathe and gently stretch for fitness, meditation, and movement with Taian & Patsy.

Sandy Springs Literary Society Book Club

First Tuesday of the month 10:30 a.m.

Everyone is invited to join the club! We read a wide selection of adult genres and literary fiction.

AARP Preparation Tax Assistance

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10:00 a.m.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides free, in-person tax assistance. You must bring a copy of your 2018 federal and state tax return, all 2018 tax documents, bank check for direct deposit, picture ID and SS card for each person that will be on the tax return. All are served on a first-come first-served basis.

Tiny Tales Storytime

Tuesdays. 11:00 a.m.

Enjoy stories, songs and learning activities for infants and toddlers. Ages 6 to 35 months.

Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays. 11:30 a.m.

A weekly session of stories, songs, finger plays and occasional crafts. Ages 3-6 years.

Kids Crafternoon

Tuesdays. 4:00 p.m.

Join us for some awesome crafts to make and take home. Ideal for 4-8 years.

Senior Support Group

Wednesdays. 1:00 p.m.

Meet with fellow 55+ seniors for fellowship and support.

READing Paws

Wednesdays. 3:00 p.m.

Children can sign up for 15-minute sessions to read to therapy dogs Stella & Bentley! (Children must be able to read). Ages 5 & Up/Registration required.

Yoga

Thursdays. 10:30 a.m.

Join Marianne for a gentle and relaxing way to improve physical health and mental outlook. Yoga mat is required.

Chess for Adults

Thursdays. 2:30 p.m.

Learn and improve your chess game strategy.

Teen Game Night

Fridays. 5:00 p.m.

Let’s gather in the teen lounge for a friendly game of Apples to Apples, Pictionary, chess, checkers or more.

Gentle Hatha Yoga

Saturdays. 10:30 a.m.

Join Michael for a gentle and relaxing way to improve physical health and mental outlook. Yoga mat is required.

Heartfulness Meditation

Saturdays. 11:45 a.m.

Breathe and be present in the moment. Participants are invited to bring a journal to record their thoughts.

Basic ESL

Saturdays. 1:00 p.m.

Brush up on your English language skills with Francine.

Toastmasters Youth Leadership Program

Mon, January 27. 4:30 p.m.

Preliminary Parent Informational Session

Mondays, February 3-March 23. 4:30 p.m.

In this workshop, young people learn valuable skills including evaluation of their own speaking ability, preparing and giving speeches, impromptu talks, voice control, vocabulary, emphasis and giving constructive feedback.

Ages 9-12/Registration required.

4-H STEM Club Presents Catapult Challenge

Wednesday, February 5. 4:30 p.m.

Join us to launch your ideas about engineering design! Work in teams to create your own catapult and go head to head with others in distance and accuracy challenges.

Grades 4th-8th/ Registration required.

Homeschool 101

Wednesday, February 5. 3:30 p.m.

Join us for a panel discussion on homeschooling and learn from experienced homeschool mothers who use different curricula and methods. State educational legal requirements will be discussed.

Medicare 101

Thursday, February 6. 10:00 a.m.

Participants will learn the basics of Medicare insurance. Presented by Nichelle Jones, Licensed Healthcare Benefits and Registered Health Underwriter.

Chinese Astrology

Saturday, February 8. 12:30 p.m.

Discover how the ancient science of Chinese astrology uses the elements and characteristics of the Metal Rat to predict events and outcomes for 2020. Rochel Parker will not only explain the system and how it works, but some highlights of what 2020 will hold.

Book Talk: “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy”

Sunday, February 9. 2:30 p.m.

Join Crazy Horse Family Elder, Floyd Clown Sr., and Author William Matson for a discussion and book signing.

Korean Brush Painting

Every other Thursday, February 13 & 27. 1:00 p.m.

Join Teresa as she teaches participants simple Korean brush painting techniques. Painting supplies will be provided but feel free to bring your own if you have them.

Red Cross Blood Drive

Friday, February 14. 10:30 a.m.

Join us for a day of giving back to those in need. To sign up as a donor, visit http://www.redcrossblood.org and search for the blood drive by our zip code 30328.

Book Talk: “Five Heroes”

Saturday, February 15. 4:00 p.m.

Join Kelechi Iwudibia for a discussion and book signing.

Book Talk: “Redhead in a Blue Convertible”

Saturday, February 22. 4:00 p.m.

Join Ivan Scott for a discussion and book signing.

Financial 101

Wednesday, February 19. 6:00 p.m.

Join Francis as he discusses ways to empower families to prosper during 2020.

FULCO Public Works Presents Caddisfly!

Tuesday, February 25. 4:30 p.m.

Our streams are home to a very unique insect called the caddisfly. Did you know the caddisfly builds a case to help protect its body against predators by using small pebbles and sticks? We will talk about how important caddisflies are to our streams and participants will create a caddisfly of their own! Ages 5 & Up/Registration required.

Extreme Couponing

Saturday, February 29. 4:00 p.m.

Join Dana as she teaches participants how to save money and reduce grocery bill with the miracle of extreme couponing.

Washington Park

1116 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30314

404.612.0110

World Read Aloud Day

Saturday, February 1. 12:30 p.m.

Family time, reading time. Reservations required. All is invited.

Food Talk: Eat Well On the Go

Tuesday, February 4. 1:00 p.m.

Learn to select healthier options when eating out and cut back on high-fat foods. Adults.

Get Up! Stand Up for Storytime

Wednesday, February 5. 10:00 a.m.

Stories songs and craft. Reservations required. Ages 2-5.

Watch Our Love for Black History Grow

Wednesday, February 5. 3:30 p.m.

Create a flower of a famous African American. Ages 7-12.

Food Talk: Become a Nutrition Detective

Tuesday, February 11. 1:00 p.m.

Learn how to reduce your intake of added sugars and increase your whole grains and fiber. Adults.

Hearts Full of Storytime

Wednesday, February 12. 10:00 a.m.

Stories, songs, games and craft. Ages 2-5

Color Me, Heart Pin Craft

Wednesday, February 12. 3:30 p.m.

Make a Heart pin for the one you love. Reservations required. Ages 7-12.

World of LOVE

Thursday, February 13. 4:00 p.m.

Create a LOVE frame. Reservations required. Tweens & Teens.

Food Talk: Keep Yourself Well

Tuesday, February 18. 1:00 p.m.

Explore the importance of physical activity and learn the basic steps of food safety. Reservations required. Adults.

Stress Release Coloring

Tuesday, February 18. 5:00 p.m.

Come and enjoy a relaxing time coloring and listening to music. Reservations required.

Stories from the Past

Wednesday, February 19. 10:00 a.m.

Please join for an exciting program of stories rhymes and craft. Reservations required. Ages 2-5.

The Colors of My Day Crafts Quilt

Wednesday, February 19. 3:30 p.m.

Please join us for an exciting craft program. Ages 7-12.

Food Talk; Keep Your Health Out of Jeopardy

Tuesday, February 25.1:00 p.m.

Review key messages and sample Skillet Spaghetti. Reservations required. Adults.

February Movie

Tuesday, February 25. 5:00 p.m.

Reservations required. All is invited.

Read and Rise Storytime

Wednesday, February 26. 10:00 a.m.

Stories, songs and crafts. Reservations required. Ages 2-5.

Invention Creation

Wednesday, February 26. 3:30 p.m.

Please join us for a time of creation. Reservations required. Ages 7-12.

Test Your Knowledge

Thursday, February 27. 4:00 p.m.

Teens are invited to test their knowledge of Black History and win prizes. Teens.

West End Library

525 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta GA 30310

404.613.8000

Teen Talk

Thursdays, February 6, 14, 20, 27 4:00 p.m.

Join our teens who are discovering much about themselves and their ambitions in life. BossUp101.org teaches teens the steps to entrepreneurship. Students learn how to research their ideas and write business plans. Ages 12-16.

Preschool Storytime

Tuesdays. February 4, 11, 18, 25. 10:30 a.m.

Themed storytime in which we will share storybooks and participate in other activities related to our weekly theme.

Chess Club

Mondays, February 3, 10, 24. 5:30 p.m.

Come challenge yourself with the master minds of chess. Open to beginners or advanced players. Ages 8-18. No Chess Club on 1/20 for MLK Day.

Midday Movie Mondays

Mondays, 3, 10, 24 .12:00 p.m.

Enjoy a snack while watching a movie. Adults.

Adult Coloring

Wednesdays, February 5, 12, 19, 26. 3:00 p.m.

Let’s have some fun while distressing too! Adults will color various themed sheets. Adults

Age In Place With Dignity Workshop 2 Day Workshop

Thursday and Friday, February 27, 28. 9:00a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

This is a 2 day classes taught by industry professionals. Topics include home repair, wealth preservation, homestead exemptions, and senior resources. Sponsored by GrandmasHouse.org. Adults

West End Readers Book Club

Monday, February 24. 6:00 p.m.

Monthly book club with book selected the previous month. Call the branch for the title. Adults

Wolf Creek Library

3100 Enon Road, Atlanta GA 30331

404.613.4255

Wolf Creek Stroller Walking Club

Saturdays, February. 11:00 a.m.

Get some exercise by meeting up with other families and walk along the Wolf Creek Trail.

Wolf Creek Walking Club

Thursdays and Saturdays in February. 10:00 a.m.

Get some exercise by joining the Wolf Creek Walking Club.

Ready, Set, Code!

Sundays, February. 2:00 p.m.

Computer programming classes for older kids and teens.

Let’s Talk About Tech: Technology Education for Adults

Sundays, February. 4:00 p.m.

These classes will help you navigate key topics in technology.

Basic Computer Class

Tuesdays, February. 2:00 p.m.

Staff will help participants get started on Microsoft Word, surf the internet and set up an email.

Family Storytime

Wednesdays, February. 10:30 a.m.

Stories, songs and a craft with Ms. Davis.

Family Yoga

Wednesdays, February. 11:30 a.m.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn and practice yoga with the entire family.

Drop-in eBook and Audiobook Training

Thursday, February 6. 11:00 a.m.

A lab session tutorial using Overdrive and Hoopla on your portable device.

Scrabble

Fridays, February. 10:30 a.m.

Improve your scrabble game or learn to play in these weekly sessions.

Learning Spaces

Fridays, February. 10:00 a.m.

An early learning initiative presented in collaboration with the United Way of Greater Atlanta.

Paper Crafts for Adults

Saturday, February 8. 1:00 p.m.

Get crafty with Judy Raines.

Genealogy Class

Saturday, February 8. 2:00 p.m.

Join Ms. Khatib to learn more about your family history.

Job Club at Wolf Creek Library

Tuesday, February 11. 2:00 p.m.

Meet other job seekers and learn about library resources to aid you in your search.

ONYXCON Film Screening: Kin

Friday, February 21. 3:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 22. 2:00 p.m.

We are screening the 2018 film, Kin, as part of the ONYXCON festival.

Commissioner Arrington’s Black History Film Festival

Friday, February 21. 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, February 22. 12:00 p.m.

RSVP for the Opening Reception on Friday and view films on Saturday.