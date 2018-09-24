On Our Radar: Bliss Yoga in DeKalb County

DeKalb Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is celebrating Self-Care Awareness Month by hosting a Bliss Yoga event September 29 from 10 a.m. to noon on the front lawn at Exchange Recreation Center in Decatur.

The free event is open for all ages and levels to attend and will feature a DJ. Bliss Yoga is designed to provide a full-body workout that can build strength, increase flexibility, improve balance and reduce stress. Each participant must bring their own yoga mat and water.

Register online here and click on the “Bliss Yoga” registration link. The first 20 participants to register will receive a free yoga mat.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: